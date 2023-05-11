Kcee, E-money hail MC Oluomo as 'a great man & powerful man'

A video of their meeting, which has since gone viral, shows Kcee showering MC Oluomo with praise while he sits beside E-Money. Despite MC Oluomo's controversial reputation as a transport executive, the brothers appear to have had a positive experience with his company.

Kcee said, "We need to put some little cash on the tray like this. No matter how little. That's how we do. And the drinks. MC, you are a powerful man. You are a great man."

E-Money added, "The last man standing and still standing [shakes MC Oluomo]."

Kcee and E-Money are well-known figures in Nigeria, with successful careers in the music and business industries, respectively. As brothers, they have shown a close bond and have been known to support each other in their various ventures.

This meeting with MC Oluomo has generated attention on social media, sparking discussions about the relationship between musicians and political figures in Nigeria. Oluomo's controversial political stance during the general and Lagos gubernatorial elections is also a topic for discussion.