RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Jim Iyke debuts volume 1 of his book series; The Gift in The Odds: Walking Through Walls

Authors:

Odion Okonofua

The book was inspired after his trip to France with his son at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nollywood movie star; Jim Iyke
Nollywood movie star; Jim Iyke

Nollywood veteran, Jim Iyke is adding yet another new title to his ever-growing list of talents.

Recommended articles

Jim Iyke’s first volume from his series of books - ‘The Gift in The Odds: Walking Through Walls’ was launched on Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

This comes shortly after his debut production movie, Bad Comments, was released last year.

The inspiration for the book came while he was secluded in the South of France with his son at the beginning of the pandemic of 2020.

In this book, he talks about grief, anxiety, depression and all the emotions we all experienced at the height of uncertainty. It’s a side of Jim Iyke that is unknown to the world.

Walking Through Walls is the first volume of a 15 part series on self-empowerment that Jim Iyke wrote during the 2020 lockdown in France.

Jim Iyke and son
Jim Iyke and son ece-auto-gen

He had been visiting Disneyland Paris with his son and ended up being stuck there at the beginning of the pandemic. Afterwards, he was forced to head to the South of France, where he stayed for six months.

By the second month of the quarantine, isolation had taken a toll on his mental health but he channeled his distress into book writing, as he had always toyed with the idea.

This first volume touches on: ‘How to harness your gift and make it work for you in any circumstance.’ It highlights Jim Iyke’s wealth of experience, his unconventional ideologies and unorthodox approach to life.

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke]
Nollywood actor Jim Iyke [Instagram/JimIyke] Pulse Nigeria

One of the ideologies he explains in the book is the lack of belief that one’s family can be vital on the way to defying the odds. Instead, he believes that help will most likely come from unexpected strangers as it did for him while he was on the verge of breaking into the Nollywood industry.

While talking about the book, Jim Iyke mentioned that the premise of it is “How to understand that every time you experience difficulty in your life or every time you come to a wall, the universe is telling you that God is preparing you for the next level.’’

The actor joins the list of celebrities including Omoni Oboli, Chika Ike and Juliet Ibrahim who have all written books.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Jim Iyke debuts volume 1 of his book series; The Gift in The Odds: Walking Through Walls

Jim Iyke debuts volume 1 of his book series; The Gift in The Odds: Walking Through Walls

Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement

Drake unfollows Rihanna on Instagram after pregnancy announcement

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!

Big Wiz, Tiwa Savage, Falz, Kizz Daniel, Sean Tizzle and more turn up for Wande Coal's Urban Live Session!

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

Girlfriend troubles dey for 'Third Avenue'

Oyin biography, age, early life, family, education, career and net worth

Oyin biography, age, early life, family, education, career and net worth

Olamide and Wande Coal to release new single later this month

Olamide and Wande Coal to release new single later this month

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Rihanna shares pregnancy photo on Instagram

Watch Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Masterkraft and more together in the studio

Watch Davido, Kizz Daniel, Flavour, Masterkraft and more together in the studio

Peruzzi announces new records with Davido, Olamide and Fireboy

Peruzzi announces new records with Davido, Olamide and Fireboy

Trending

Davido spotted with estranged fiancee Chioma at family gathering

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Avril Rowland [Instagram/TheChefChi]

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Instagram comedian Isbae U finally breaks silence over s*x for role allegation

Popular Instagram comedian Adebayo Ridwan popularly known as Isbea U [Instagram/IsBeaU]

Mercy Aigbe's husband's estranged wife says he is free to marry anybody

Mercy Aigbe, Kazim Adeoti and Funsho Adeoti [Instagram/RealMercyAigbe] [Instagram/KazimAdeoti] [Instagram/AsiwajuCouture]