Instagram commenters drag AY Makun over birthday post of 17-year-old 'son'

On Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the comedian took to his Instagram to wish the young lad a happy birthday saying, "My son is 17. May each day be a step closer to your dreams, filled with the warmth of love and the thrill of new adventures. Happy birthday, Denzel. Daddy loves you. See you soon."

However, the young lad is AY Makun’s sister Moranike Ebimami's son, who had his birthday two days prior, which she shared on Instagram.

In her post she said, "Denzel May this year bring you growth, joy, and the realization of your dreams. You make my heart proud every day!” 🎂 “Wishing the most incredible 17-year-old son a fantastic birthday! Your strength and kindness light up my world. Enjoy your day my pride."

But AY's post has been met with confusion on the social media app, as his followers picked up on the words "Son" and "Daddy," generating various reactions in the comment section.

One perplexed commenter said, "He has been with the wife for over 17yrs and this isn't her kid, so how?"

Another user said, "He said his son, him tell una say na him born am?? Na only who u born u fit call ur son?"

Another user commented, "E shock una Abi? Na so we go de shock una. Nor be everything dem de upload online. This 2024 una jst dy shock us" said another follower. Another user commented, "No wonder his wife hasn't been happy,"

An Instagram user beckoned on Makun to clarify the post saying, "Oga you need to explain better oo please your son from which woman? Because as far as I know, it’s only Michael and Ayomide that are your kids so this son is from where?"

