How Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl

The star was spotted going through the motions in the stand as she cheered and watched the game unfold on February 11, 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs were up against the San Francisco 49ers in the heated game.

Pre game

Swift, who was in Tokyo for four nights for her Eras tour, arrived just in time for the game, to cheer her man on. She mingled with stars in the stands in anticipation of the big game.

Game on

The game starts and Swift watched intently from the stands.

Touchdown and hugs!

Swift and her friend, the actress Blake Lively cheered and exchanged tight hugs after the Chiefs' touchdown.

Tensions high

In the fourth quarter of the game, Swift reacted to the passes with her hands on her face.

Touchdown again

With the highs and lows of the games, another touchdown was scored and Swift cheered as the Chiefs led once again.

Sweet victory

Swift, actor Miles Teller, singer Lana Del Rey, singer Ice Spice, and actress Blake Lively and the stadium cheered after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers .

Swift walks onto the field to meet Kelce

After the game ended, Swift left the stands to go onto the field.

Sealed with a kiss

Swift met up with Kelce and congratulated him on the good game, and planted a firm kiss on his lips.

Swift meet Shaq

Not only did swift have a good time at the game, she also met basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, who was equally excited to meet her. Shaq posted a picture taken with Swift Jamie Salter, the founder of Authentic Brands Group, to his Instagram. His caption read, "Finally met @taylorswift me and @jamiejsalter gifted her a Nfl judith lieber bag."