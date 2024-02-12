ADVERTISEMENT
How Taylor Swift supported her boyfriend Travis Kelce at the 2024 Super Bowl

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

Taylor stayed focused on the game as the Chiefs played.

They started dating around September 2023 [Getty/TimNwanchukwu]
The star was spotted going through the motions in the stand as she cheered and watched the game unfold on February 11, 2024. The Kansas City Chiefs were up against the San Francisco 49ers in the heated game.

Swift, who was in Tokyo for four nights for her Eras tour, arrived just in time for the game, to cheer her man on. She mingled with stars in the stands in anticipation of the big game.

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift, Donna Kelce, Jason Kelce and Blake Lively at the Super Bowl Pregame [Getty/Chrisopherpolk]
The game starts and Swift watched intently from the stands.

Ice Spice, Ashley Avignone, Taylor Swift and Blake Lively[/AFP VIA GETTY/PATRICK T. FALLON]
Swift and her friend, the actress Blake Lively cheered and exchanged tight hugs after the Chiefs' touchdown.

Taylor Swift and lake Lively celebrate after a touchdown[Getty/RobCarr]
In the fourth quarter of the game, Swift reacted to the passes with her hands on her face.

Tensions high [Getty/ stephchambers]
With the highs and lows of the games, another touchdown was scored and Swift cheered as the Chiefs led once again.

More cheers from Taylor Swift [Getty/Stephchambers]
Swift, actor Miles Teller, singer Lana Del Rey, singer Ice Spice, and actress Blake Lively and the stadium cheered after the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers .

Taylor swift and the stars cheer after the Chief's win [Getty/Michaelreaves]
After the game ended, Swift left the stands to go onto the field.

Taylor Swift Escorted onto the field by her security detail [Getty/Timothy.A. Clary]
Swift met up with Kelce and congratulated him on the good game, and planted a firm kiss on his lips.

A celebratory kiss! [Getty/Ezrashaw]
Not only did swift have a good time at the game, she also met basketball icon Shaquille O'Neal, who was equally excited to meet her. Shaq posted a picture taken with Swift Jamie Salter, the founder of Authentic Brands Group, to his Instagram. His caption read, "Finally met @taylorswift me and @jamiejsalter gifted her a Nfl judith lieber bag."

Taylor swift, Jamie slater and Shaq [Instagram/Shaq]
Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

