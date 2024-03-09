ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

"Fame is nice, but authenticity is key" - Rita Dominic reflects on the intricacies of stardom

Reymond Awusei Johnson

In a world where the allure of fame often overshadows the reality of personal authenticity, renowned Nigerian actress Rita Dominic shares her insights into the dichotomy between celebrity status and being true to oneself.

Rita Dominic
Rita Dominic

Rita Dominic, a veteran in the Nigerian entertainment industry, acknowledges the perks that fame brings but sheds light on the challenges of maintaining genuine authenticity in the limelight.

Recommended articles

The actress, known for her stellar performances and timeless elegance, opens up about the intricacies of navigating the entertainment industry.

In a conversation on JoyFM’s Personality Profile, the actress said, "Fame is a beautiful thing; it opens doors, grants opportunities, and offers a platform to inspire others. However, the pressure to conform to societal expectations and maintain a certain image can be overwhelming," says Dominic.

Rita Dominic Anosike
Rita Dominic Anosike Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The actress reflects on the constant scrutiny celebrities face, emphasizing the challenge of staying true to one's identity in an industry that often demands conformity.

"Maintaining authenticity can be a struggle. The public eye is unrelenting, and there's a constant need to meet certain standards. It's like living in a gilded cage; you're admired, but your true self may be obscured," she adds.

She highlights the need for celebrities to strike a balance between the public persona and their authentic selves.

"It's crucial to find that equilibrium, where you can appreciate the perks of fame while staying grounded in your true essence. The journey to self-discovery and staying true to who you are is ongoing, and it's okay to evolve," she expresses.

Rita Dominic continues to captivate audiences with her talent and grace, having earned acclaim as one of Nollywood's finest actresses for decades.

ADVERTISEMENT
Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson Reymond Awusei Johnson is a news personality with creative writing and experience in covering general worthy news content both locally and foreign front giving spotlight to information pertaining to the every day person.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nkechi Blessing calls for safety measures on 3rd Mainland Bridge after MC Oluomo's aide's death

Nkechi Blessing calls for safety measures on 3rd Mainland Bridge after MC Oluomo's aide's death

Fame is nice, but authenticity is key - Rita Dominic reflects on the intricacies of stardom

"Fame is nice, but authenticity is key" - Rita Dominic reflects on the intricacies of stardom

Larry Madowo reacts to billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s engagement at 92 years

Larry Madowo reacts to billionaire Rupert Murdoch’s engagement at 92 years

Joke Silva wants storytellers, filmmakers to unite Nigeria with their works

Joke Silva wants storytellers, filmmakers to unite Nigeria with their works

10 series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed 'The Diplomat'

10 series to watch on Netflix if you enjoyed 'The Diplomat'

Drake loses $615k bet on Joshua vs Ngannou fight + other losses suffered by rapper

Drake loses $615k bet on Joshua vs Ngannou fight + other losses suffered by rapper

Felizino responds with his debut EP 'Felizino Street'

Felizino responds with his debut EP 'Felizino Street'

Beyonce & Jay Z tops 2024 celebrity power couple list with $3.04B

Beyonce & Jay Z tops 2024 celebrity power couple list with $3.04B

Victor AD & Bella Shmurda teams up for an inspiring record 'Eye Clear'

Victor AD & Bella Shmurda teams up for an inspiring record 'Eye Clear'

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

International Women's Day: 5 Nigerian female celebrities championing women’s rights

John 'Mr Ibu' Okafor [Pinterest]

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu passes away months after losing his leg

Beverly Naya wants to see more emotional men [Instagram/@thebeverlynaya]

Beverly Naya wants Nigerian men to be more shamelessly vulnerable with women

Omah-lay

Omah Lay’s 'girl' says she took her BF to the Omah Lay's show to make him happy