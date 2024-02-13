ADVERTISEMENT
Falz, AY Makun defend Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi against cyberbullying

Ibukunoluwa Daramola

They called for social media users to consider the mental health of the football star.

Taking to his Instagram account, Falz posted a picture of the football star on his along with a powerful message of unity. "We win together, we lose together," he began.

Falz emphasised the sacrifices every player makes playing and called for an end to the hatred directed at Iwobi. He also reminded fans of the need to support their players, regardless of the outcome on the field.

He said: "Every single player that puts on the green white green to represent us, is making an immense sacrifice and does not deserve to be treated with this much disdain. We speak a lot about cyber bullying but we are so quick to turn against our own. @alexanderiwobi Love you bro! Thank you."

AY Makun in his post addressed the issue of cyberbullying on social media and pleaded for responsible online behaviour.

The caption read: "Anyone can become a victim of cyberbullying. Malicious information posted on the Internet can spread far and wide in an instant, and it is always difficult to be deleted completely. The immediacy of the spread makes it hard for victims to defend themselves or take precautions. The harm caused by cyberbullying is always ignored by computer or mobile phone users."

Going on, he acknowledged the harm caused by cyberbullying and urged fans to consider the consequences of their actions.

"It is so sad to see how you all have exhibited various forms of cyberbullying on a young man whose only crime was to come and represent his fatherland. Tomorrow, you all will still be wondering why the likes of Saka and others are never going to play for Nigeria. It's time to think beyond your personal interests and look at the negative effects of your evil actions. Let's help promote a culture of care and respect on the Internet and prevent cyberbullying. Kindly share a ❤️ for @alexanderiwobi on this post," Makun concluded.

This comes after Iwobi faced heavy criticism on the internet from Nigerians following what critics say was his poor performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations finals on Sunday.

Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola Ibukunoluwa Daramola is social media savvy journalist who has a flair for writing and keeping up with celebrities.

