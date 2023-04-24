The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Babatunde Lawal

This is coming after the Actors' Guild of Nigeria to released a statement calling for Wade's arrest.

Empress Njamah and Wade [Glamtush]
Empress Njamah and Wade [Glamtush]

Recommended articles

In the video, which was posted on Monday April 24, 2023, Wade can be seen being escorted in handcuffs. "Our God is not asleep, @empressnjamah’s blackmailer is finally caught in Liberia," the caption read.

Empress Njamah has previously accused her ex-partner, George Wade, of domestic abuse and blackmail after their relationship turned tumultuous.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last December, the Nollywood actress disclosed that the engagement video she had posted on her personal page earlier that month was made under duress. She further revealed that she had been a victim of scams and physical abuse and had been held hostage by Wade before finally managing to escape from the situation.

She said, "He wrecked me, finished everything. This person I’m telling you actually got a ring and forced me to do a video, which he posted on my page because he has access to my page. He changed all the passwords, logged me out of every email I have, everything I have, all my phones, my iCloud, everything, I don’t have access to anything, I don’t mind.

“I’m alive to tell you the story, I was able to run that night, I ran into the street, not minding who or how, I fell into a gutter. I was able to see a mallam to ask for a phone. I called my brother and he picked me from the hospital, and the following morning, took me home."

Despite her escape from the abusive relationship, George Wade continued to pose a threat to Empress Njamah. Shockingly, he took it to another level by leaking her intimate and private pictures and videos through a WhatsApp group chat, to which he added blogs and multiple individuals.

This gross violation of her privacy added to the distress and harm that Njamah had already experienced at the hands of Wade. This led the Actors' Guild of Nigeria to release a statement calling for Wade's arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many celebrities are currently congratulating the actress.

Babatunde Lawal Babatunde Lawal Babátúndé Lawal is a Celebrity Reporter at Pulse. A director and writer who works in a variety of mediums, including theatre, film, and social media. When he is not trying to beat deadlines, he is either seeing a movie or watching a Chelsea F.C match.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

Elvina Ibru on what it takes play the villain in 'Domitilla: The Reboot'

'Domitilla' holds up better than the reboot 27 years later [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

'Domitilla' holds up better than the reboot 27 years later [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

A look at the Netflix African Folktales short films premiere at the Kalasha Film Festival | See Photos

A look at the Netflix African Folktales short films premiere at the Kalasha Film Festival | See Photos

Davido makes a grand return as he gives fans a timeless experience [Pulse Event Report]

Davido makes a grand return as he gives fans a timeless experience [Pulse Event Report]

Tolani Baj shares why she can't marry a celebrity

Tolani Baj shares why she can't marry a celebrity

'You are not my mother,' - Ayra Starr dismisses those criticising her dressing

'You are not my mother,' - Ayra Starr dismisses those criticising her dressing

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Davido escapes onstage attack at Lagos concert

Davido, Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other as fans speculate breakup

Davido, Cubana Chief Priest unfollow each other as fans speculate breakup

Pulse Sports

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

Osimhen's Napoli move closer to Serie A title with dramatic win over Juventus

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

I was mocked for wearing boots — Osimhen's boss recounts career 'sacrifices'

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Premier League TOTW 32: Irrepressible Isak, resurgent Saka, decisive Jota and creative Alexander-Arnold star

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Draymond Green returns as Golden State Warriors beat Sacramento Kings to even series

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

Premier League clubs 'go crazy' for Super Eagles star ahead of summer transfer window

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

NPFL: Sarki, Ogunye score El-Kanemi as Bendel Insurance end 5-game winless streak

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Iheanacho inspires Leicester to comeback win over Wolves

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Philadelphia 76ers sweep Brooklyn Nets, advance to 2nd round

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown now bankrupt one year after divorce from wife

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

AY, Basketmouth [Vanguard]

'I was happy the master called,' - AY recounts the only time Basketmouth apologised to him

Monalisa Stephen

Monalisa Stephen once had sex with her boyfriend 27 times in a day

Some Nigerian celebrities have kept gist of their separation and divorce away from the public [BellaNaija]

Pulse List: 7 Nigerian celebrities who quietly ended their marriages

Simi and Adeukunle Gold

Adekunle Gold celebrates 10 years of 'magic' with Simi as she clocks 35