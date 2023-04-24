Empress Njamah's lover-turned-blackmailer arrested in Liberia

In the video, which was posted on Monday April 24, 2023, Wade can be seen being escorted in handcuffs. "Our God is not asleep, @empressnjamah’s blackmailer is finally caught in Liberia," the caption read.

Empress Njamah has previously accused her ex-partner, George Wade, of domestic abuse and blackmail after their relationship turned tumultuous.

Last December, the Nollywood actress disclosed that the engagement video she had posted on her personal page earlier that month was made under duress. She further revealed that she had been a victim of scams and physical abuse and had been held hostage by Wade before finally managing to escape from the situation.

She said, "He wrecked me, finished everything. This person I’m telling you actually got a ring and forced me to do a video, which he posted on my page because he has access to my page. He changed all the passwords, logged me out of every email I have, everything I have, all my phones, my iCloud, everything, I don’t have access to anything, I don’t mind.

“I’m alive to tell you the story, I was able to run that night, I ran into the street, not minding who or how, I fell into a gutter. I was able to see a mallam to ask for a phone. I called my brother and he picked me from the hospital, and the following morning, took me home."

Despite her escape from the abusive relationship, George Wade continued to pose a threat to Empress Njamah. Shockingly, he took it to another level by leaking her intimate and private pictures and videos through a WhatsApp group chat, to which he added blogs and multiple individuals.

This gross violation of her privacy added to the distress and harm that Njamah had already experienced at the hands of Wade. This led the Actors' Guild of Nigeria to release a statement calling for Wade's arrest.

