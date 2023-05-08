Could rapper Drake be from Nigeria?

The reason behind his curiosity was due to the ancestry results his father received, which revealed that they had Nigerian roots.

The 34-year-old musician, whose real name is Aubrey Drake Graham, was born and raised in Toronto, Canada. However, his father, Dennis Graham, is African-American, and his mother, Sandi Graham, is Jewish Canadian.

The conversation began when Drake shared the results of his father's ancestry test. The test revealed that he had Nigerian ancestry, which intrigued Drake. The rapper then went on to ask on Instagram, "This is my father's result; does this mean I am a Naija man finally?"

ADVERTISEMENT

Drake's comments on social media immediately sparked a debate among his fans and followers, with many people weighing in on whether or not he could be considered Nigerian.