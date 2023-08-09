Ciara is expecting her 3rd child with her husband Russell Wilson

The singer shared the news on Instagram by posting a video of herself dancing near a pool, turning to reveal her growing baby bump.

She captioned the post, “You look at me like that again, we make another kid… You my heart I’m your rib.”

Ciara already has two beautiful children with the Denver Broncos quarterback; 6-year-old daughter Sienna Princess, and 3-year-old son Win Harrison, they also co-parent 9-year-old Future Zahir, whom Ciara had with her ex-fiancé, rapper Future.

Congratulatory messages and well wishes soon filled her comment section as fans, well-wishers, and other celebrities sent in their kind regards and prayers to the expectant parents.

In June 2020, Wilson told Entertainment Tonight that being a stepfather taught him "what love is like.""Being a stepdad ... has taught me, really, what love is like, what life is really like, [and] how God intends us to love," he told the outlet. "One of the greatest gifts in the world is children."Ciara told GQ in February 2021 that her family is everything she imagined. "He's obviously really beautiful to me in every way, but the father in him is by far one of the things that makes him the most sexy to me. Hot. To me it's hot," she said. Business Insider USA

This comes after Russel romantically and publicly asked her for another child in March 2022, making it clear that he intended to expand their family.

He did this while Ciara was hosting Ellen DeGeneres by joining her on stage and asking her, "Can we have more babies?", to which she responded "We definitely can," later adding, "I'm down to do it again with you" while laughing.

The couple got married on July 6, 2016, during a private, secluded wedding ceremony at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England on July 6, 2016. Attendees consisted of their closest family and friends and celebrities like Kelly Rowland, Lala Anthony, Jennifer Hudson, and others.

Ciara soon welcomed her first child with Wilson on April 28, 2017, followed by their baby boy Win Harrison Wilson on April 14, 2020. Now they have a little one on the way.