Burna Boy visits trenches and crushes on a female soldier

The Grammy-winning singer shared that during the weekend, he was on the street and he saw a very beautiful Army woman, but he couldn’t walk up to her because he was scared of her.

According to Burna Boy, he didn't have the right words to use in asking out a soldier.

He wrote, "Na so I enter igboro yesterday wey my eye see one beautiful Army woman. I nor come sure how dem take dey toast Army woman. As I no wan loose guard na im I carry my wahala commot there. But my mind still dey am like dis[sic]."

Pulse Nigeria

Burna Boy pounds yam in new music video

Burna Boy caused a stir after a video of him pounding yam alongside a woman by the road surfaced online.

The gist is that the video making the rounds on social media captured the making of the singer’s 'Common Person' music video.

The song, which was released in 2022, is from Burna's 'Love Damini' album, and the video is set to hit the streets soon.