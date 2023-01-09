ADVERTISEMENT
Burna Boy visits trenches and crushes on a female soldier

Babatunde Lawal

The singer said he didn't have the right words to use in asking out a soldier.

Afrobeat singer and self-proclaimed African giant, Burna Boy, has shared his encounter with a beautiful female soldier he met on the street.

The Grammy-winning singer shared that during the weekend, he was on the street and he saw a very beautiful Army woman, but he couldn’t walk up to her because he was scared of her.

According to Burna Boy, he didn't have the right words to use in asking out a soldier.

He wrote, "Na so I enter igboro yesterday wey my eye see one beautiful Army woman. I nor come sure how dem take dey toast Army woman. As I no wan loose guard na im I carry my wahala commot there. But my mind still dey am like dis[sic]."

Burna Boy pounds yam in new music video

Burna Boy caused a stir after a video of him pounding yam alongside a woman by the road surfaced online.

The gist is that the video making the rounds on social media captured the making of the singer’s 'Common Person' music video.

The song, which was released in 2022, is from Burna's 'Love Damini' album, and the video is set to hit the streets soon.

A part of the making of the music video where Burna pounded yam set tongues wagging after it surfaced on the internet, with many taking a swipe at the singer.

