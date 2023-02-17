ADVERTISEMENT
BBNaija's Phyna survives getting poisoned, fans show support

Babatunde Lawal

The reality TV star took to Twitter to share this information.

Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor
Phyna-Bbnaija-Ijeoma-Josephina-Otabor [Carmart.ng]

The Big Brother Naija 'Level Up' winner, Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has revealed that she was poisoned.

Phyna's revelation came as a shock to many fans, with many commenting and asking about her welfare.

She took to Twitter to share this information. Phyna questioned why anyone hated her so much, to the extent of wanting to kill her, and how she has a pure heart and soul, wondering why anyone would wish her harm.

"I was saved from poisoning. I have never offended anybody, I have a pure heart and soul why so much hatred God saved me," she wrote.

Though there isn't much information about the incident, Phyna did mention that God saved her from the unfortunate event.

One Pinky admonished the star to be more careful about who she allows her house. She wrote, "Please stop allowing people in to your house. Stop all this friendship stuff with ex housemate and you follow skirt makers You need to start protecting your self please Not everyone that laugh with you like you."

A user named Weird prayed for her. "May God continue to protect you and shield you from those who mean you harm. Ameen. It’s a good advice to take time off everything if you can and rest. Stay blessed," he wrote.

Sassy wrote "Wickedness hatred and jealousy is a thing Phyna, you need to be strict in this street. You now have a new status, stop living like you were before you became a public figure, guard and protect yourself tightly because you don’t know who is who. I pray God keep protecting you."

Another user, Odo wrote "The world doesn't look out for how kindhearted U are before being wicked; the heart of man is desperately w!cked by default, but the Lord will keep his angels watching over His children. We're glad He delivered U, & affliction will not rise again the 2nd time. Sending U hugs"

The comment section is filled with people praying for her.

