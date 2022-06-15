RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Shut up' - BBNaija's Angel slams OAP Dotun after he dragged her for mentioning all she did for Cross

Reality TV star Angel and OAP Do2un [Instagram/AngelJBSmith] [Instagram/Do2dtun]

Dotun had taken to his Twitter page where he slammed the reality TV star for mentioning all she did for her fellow housemate Cross.

"If you would come on live tv to tell the world what you have done for me then it was never from a genuine place. You either did it for a stake or you did it cos you need to hold it against me #BBNaijaReunion," he tweeted.

Obviously not pleased by the tweet, Angel called out the OAP.

"Shut up," she replied.

The series of tweets were all built up from the last episode of the reunion show where Angel and Cross were the center of attention.

Angel had accused Cross of being a “hypocrite” and a “gaslighter” who did not match the love and energy that she brought to their strictly platonic, no friends with benefits or strings attached (for clarity) friendship.

BBNaija Cross and Angel [Instagram] Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old hinted at a long list of ‘all the things’ she had done for Cross including personally cooking for him when he was ill despite having a cook, crossing the fiery Third Mainland bridge to visit with him and offering him money when he ran out of cash during their Dubai trip.

Reacting to Angel’s accusations, Cross insisted he gave their friendship his best but did not care so much for answering her persistent call to share a list.

Instead, he cited a period when she went missing for 72 hours only for her family members to involve the Police.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

