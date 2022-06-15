'Shut up' - BBNaija's Angel slams OAP Dotun after he dragged her for mentioning all she did for Cross

"If you would come on live tv to tell the world what you have done for me then it was never from a genuine place. You either did it for a stake or you did it cos you need to hold it against me #BBNaijaReunion," he tweeted.

Obviously not pleased by the tweet, Angel called out the OAP.

"Shut up," she replied.

The series of tweets were all built up from the last episode of the reunion show where Angel and Cross were the center of attention.

Angel had accused Cross of being a “hypocrite” and a “gaslighter” who did not match the love and energy that she brought to their strictly platonic, no friends with benefits or strings attached (for clarity) friendship.

Pulse Nigeria

The 22-year-old hinted at a long list of ‘all the things’ she had done for Cross including personally cooking for him when he was ill despite having a cook, crossing the fiery Third Mainland bridge to visit with him and offering him money when he ran out of cash during their Dubai trip.

Reacting to Angel’s accusations, Cross insisted he gave their friendship his best but did not care so much for answering her persistent call to share a list.