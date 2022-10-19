Activities in preparation for the burial of BBNaija star Rico Swavey kicked off on Wednesday, October 19, days after his shocking demise.
BBNaija ex housemates in tears at Rico Swavey's night of tribute
The reality star succumbed to injuries from an auto crash on Thursday, October 13, 2022.
Friends and colleagues of the actor gathered, amid tears, for an evening of tribute. The heavily attended event had in attendance a majority of BBNaija stars including co-housemates and housemates from previous seasons.
Videos currently making the rounds show attendees including Bam Bam, Alex, Dorathy Bachor battling with tears as tributes of the star aired.
Patrick Fakoya, popularly known as Rico Swavey died last Thursday from injuries sustained from a fatal car accident in the early hours of Tuesday, October 11. The reality star was reportedly on life support following the accident.
Rico Swavey will be buried on October 20 in a private ceremony.
