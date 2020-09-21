Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede believes that making male friends who never attempt to sleep with you is a blessing.

The movie star and mother of one made this known via her Instagram page on Monday, September 21, 2020.

"Making male friends who are genuinely your friends and never flirt or try to fuck you are a blessing. We as women be needing that platonic love. Black men who look out for us with no agenda but to see us win are the best," she wrote.

The actress believes men who stand for women without any hidden agenda are the best [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]

Speaking on male friends, the actress recently made the headlines over her relationship with music star, Orezi.

She later came out to clear the air about their relationship, insisting that there was nothing romantic about their friendship.

Yvonne Jegede is one of Nigeria's biggest Nollywood movie stars [Instagram/IamYvonneJegede]

"Orezi is my friend, like good good friend. I have known Orezi way before I got married. Orezi has been a very good, a fantastic human being and we are cool. We've never had anything sexual and it has never crossed our minds," she said.

Jegede is a Nollywood actress. She rose to prominence after she made a cameo appearance in the music video African Queen by 2Baba Idibia alongside Annie Macaulay now Idibia.