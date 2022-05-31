'Leave my wife alone' - 2Face Idibia appeals to wife's critics

"Una too like to dey bully people for this social media, I nor understand. Make una just leave my wife alone," he said.

"Una can like to read nonsense to everything. Can't somebody be free again?"

The music icon's post came barely 24 hours after it was revealed that Annie unfollowed him on Instagram.

Hours later, Annie revealed that she did not unfollow her hubby on purpose. Rather it was a result of a glitch on Instagram's part.

"Jesuuuuuu. Na so una like bad news tire!!! Na wa o!!! Simple Instagram glitch una don create story!!! Nigerian bloggers, I hail. Make una nor dey make innocent lovers of both A guy and I mind jump o," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

She also revealed that Instagram returned all her lost followers during the glitch.

According to several reports, Annie's action may be connected to the music star's recent visit to one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi and their three children in the United States of America.

The actress and her hubby have, however, debunked the reports.