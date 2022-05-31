RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

'Leave my wife alone' - 2Face Idibia appeals to wife's critics

Authors:

Odion Okonofua
Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]
Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

The music star made this known via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Recommended articles

"Una too like to dey bully people for this social media, I nor understand. Make una just leave my wife alone," he said.

"Una can like to read nonsense to everything. Can't somebody be free again?"

The music icon's post came barely 24 hours after it was revealed that Annie unfollowed him on Instagram.

Hours later, Annie revealed that she did not unfollow her hubby on purpose. Rather it was a result of a glitch on Instagram's part.

"Jesuuuuuu. Na so una like bad news tire!!! Na wa o!!! Simple Instagram glitch una don create story!!! Nigerian bloggers, I hail. Make una nor dey make innocent lovers of both A guy and I mind jump o," she wrote.

Annie Idibia faults Instagram glitch, says all is well in her marriage
Annie Idibia faults Instagram glitch, says all is well in her marriage Pulse Nigeria

She also revealed that Instagram returned all her lost followers during the glitch.

According to several reports, Annie's action may be connected to the music star's recent visit to one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi and their three children in the United States of America.

The actress and her hubby have, however, debunked the reports.

Annie and 2Face got married in May 2012 and they have two daughters, Isabella and Olivia.

Authors:

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ifan Michael’s ‘Lotanna’ to premiere on Amazon Prime

Ifan Michael’s ‘Lotanna’ to premiere on Amazon Prime

'Leave my wife alone' - 2Face Idibia appeals to wife's critics

'Leave my wife alone' - 2Face Idibia appeals to wife's critics

Exclusive: Obi Emelonye debuts official trailer for ‘Money Miss Road’

Exclusive: Obi Emelonye debuts official trailer for ‘Money Miss Road’

Chrystel Bagrou: On a quest for Intercontinental sensation [Pulse Interview]

Chrystel Bagrou: On a quest for Intercontinental sensation [Pulse Interview]

The Lady of Heaven set for UK theatrical release

The Lady of Heaven set for UK theatrical release

RHOL: 5 times the housewives came to near blows

RHOL: 5 times the housewives came to near blows

BBNaija's Pere denies romantic relationship with Kogi State 1st lady

BBNaija's Pere denies romantic relationship with Kogi State 1st lady

Like Kanye's MAGA moment, is Brymo having a SWAGA moment?

Like Kanye's MAGA moment, is Brymo having a SWAGA moment?

Should Africa-based label services and distribution companies adapt their model? [Pulse Explainer]

Should Africa-based label services and distribution companies adapt their model? [Pulse Explainer]

Trending

'She denied me sex and poured water on me while asleep' - Kalu Ikeagwu says as he takes ex-wife to court

Nollywood actor Kalu Ikeagwu and his estrange wife Ijeoma

Annie Idibia unfollows hubby 2Face Idibia on Instagram

Music icon 2Face Idibia and his wife Annie [Instagram/Official2baba]

Ireti Doyle recounts how Adesua Etomi stepped in when her daughter was bullied in school

Nollywood actors Ireti Doyle and Adesua Etomi Wellington [Instagram/IretiDoyle] [Instagram/AdesuaEtomi]

Carolyn Hutchings and Toyin Lawani drag each other on Twitter

Reality TV stars Toyin Lawani and Carolyn Hutchings [Instagram/TiannahPlaceEmpire] [Instagram/HRMCarolyn]