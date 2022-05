"Jesuuuuuu. Na so una like bad news tire!!! Na wa o!!! Simple Instagram glitch una don create story!!! Nigerian bloggers I hail. Make una nor dey make innocent lovers of both A guy and I mind jump o," she wrote.

Pulse Nigeria

She also revealed that Instagram returned all her lost followers during the glitch.

This is coming hours after it was discovered that the mother of two had unfollowed her husband.

According to several reports, this latest action may be connected to the music star's recent visit to one of his baby mamas, Pero Adeniyi and their three children in the United States of America.

Annie's age-long rift with Pero caused a lot of controversy in her marriage to the music star in 2021.

In September, the actress called out her husband over his 'suspicious' relationship with one of his baby mamas, Pero.

Pulse Nigeria

She also accused his family of not loving and caring about her since their marriage.

The mother of two said her husband's family has frustrated their marriage for the past ten years.

A few weeks later a leaked audio taping of the movie star surfaced where she threatened fire and brimstone.

2Face later released a statement asking the public to back off his marital issues.

She later released a statement on her IG page, apologising to the music star and his family.