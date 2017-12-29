FRSC :  Fatality rate in Ogun drops by 38.5% in 2017

news

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Friday said that the fatality rate from road crashes in Ogun declined from 270 in 2016 to 166 in 2017.

Mr Clement Oladele, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, made this known at the 12th Annual Road Safety Walk in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Safety Walk entitled “Safer Mental Health and Safety Roads’’, was organised by Ogun FRSC in collaboration with Temidayo Ogan Child Safety and Support (TOCSS) Foundation.

The Safety Walk covered Alagbo-Ile, Akute, Ojodu Abiodun and Yakoyo.

Oladele said that the theme was in line with the FRSC’s slogan and United Nations’ slogan for Road Safety 2011 to 2020.

The sector commander said that the fatality rate declined from 307 in 2015 to 166 in 2017 due to safety awareness and cooperation from the stakeholders.

Oladele said that there was the need to do more by educating the public on safety issues to be cautious.

He, however, implored motorists with unstable mind to desist from driving in order not to endanger the lives of other road users.

“We encourage people to have a stable mind.

“If you know that you have family problems or you just lost your job, you are advised not to drive because you are as dangerous as the man who is drunk,” he said.

Oladele also advised passengers to report drivers found with intoxicant materials like drugs and alcohol to the appropriate channels for necessary sanctions.

“We have observed that some drivers would not take intoxicant materials from the garage but asked someone to give them on their way to their destinations,” he said.

The sector commander urged other corporate organisations to partner with the FRSC with their resources, to further bring down the fatality rate from crashes.

Oladele commended the Foundation for its consistent partnership with the FRSC over the years in promoting safety and creating awareness for the people.

Mrs Temidayo Ogan, the Executive Director of TOCSS, said that incessant increase in road crashes had been attributed to poor mental health and other related factors.

Ogan said that general mental health status like anxieties, personality disorders and moodiness, among others, had great adverse effects on road safety.

“I urge motorists to be sound minded and be in good health before driving.

She advised motorists to desist from taking intoxicants and avoid what would prevent them from sleeping in order to have sound mind while driving.

“Every road user requires 100 per cent mental health and concentration level to avoid road incidents and crashes while using the highways. ‘’ Ogan said.

She, however, appealed to the Federal Government to assist persons living with common or uncommon mental health conditions so as to ensure sanity and safety on the roads.