Water Works: How ladies can learn to squirt while having sex

I’m pretty sure the first image in your head is an image of a woman screaming in pleasure with a projectile of odorless fluid splashing everywhere from her private part.

Probably the reason why you’re seeing that image is because it’s what you saw in a porno movie. While it may be a fetish for some women, a lot of people have always thought it isn't possible.

Turns out, it is real and possible for you to experience this. According to a licensed family and marriage therapist at AdamandEve.com, squirting is possible and it’s real then he dropped a little disclaimer, it is possible for you to learn how to do it but the truth is not every ladies will be able to experience it.

While that is sad, it’s the thing about live, some people have never been able to experience orgasm no matter how hard they’ve tried, reports Aly Walanky, Women's Health Magazine.

But don’t be dismayed, you can atleast try it first, who knows you can succeed where others have failed.

Learning how to squirt requires a lot patience and knowing your body, as Antonia Hall, the author of The Ultimate Guide to a Multi-Orgasmic Life, and practising psychologist describes it.

One of the pointers of an incoming orgasm, is the feeling of wanting to pee as orgasm is about to hit, and this can be a bad idea.

This feeling comes from female ejaculation bearing from the Skene’s glands that is located behind the G-spot. If this gland is swollen and filled with fluid, it can put a lot of pressure on your urethra, which it can use to drain itself, which is why you feel like peeing, explains Hall.

The G-spot is a small assembly of nerves and tissues roughly two inches just into the upper wall of the vagina. That’s why positions such as doggy positions are good because they can stimulate that area.

There has been several debates about the G-spot whether it exists or not, some ladies have also come forward to say they’ve found the elusive spot, narrates Van Kirk.

Talking about the quantity of the squirt, it can be half a teaspoon to many full tablespoons, Van Kirk continues.

In other to prepare yourself for this, before you begin, ensure you go to the bathroom to pee, to free up your bladder, to put you at ease.

After doing this, the next thing is to work on your mood, getting into the groove, the sexy groove. Whatever gets you into that sexy mood, either porn or your sex toys. Get some water-based lubricant, Hall advises.

“Focus first on stimulating your clitoris, as it'll help bring blood into the area and get your G-spot area ready for play,” Hall recommends. While you’re turned on, put your ring and middle finger slightly into your vagina and begin to rub the G-spot, that feels like a ridged area towards the front of the vaginal wall, she adds.

The Skene’s glands is located behind the G-spot, this is what is called the female prostate. It also emits seminal fluid like the prostate. This gland is what is responsible for the female ejaculate.

“It's important to push on the G-spot to get the Skene's glands swollen and ready to gush,” Hall says.

Press your fingers to this area to stimulate the gland, this is how you bring about the squirt, she says. Let your palm be cupped over the clitoris so you can get dual stimulation at the same time.

“Play with what feels really good to you,” says Hall. This will feel intensely good, you can use a dildo or vibrator at this point but first make sure you get your fingers to locate your G-spot. But your fingers cannot do all the work.

“A deep thrusting motion tends to work for a lot of women. But if it doesn't happen for you right away, just enjoy the pleasure for now and keep experimenting,” she says.

With this way, you should be able to have your first squirt, and hopefully the first of many and if it doesn’t work out, you can atleast say you tried.