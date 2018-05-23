Home > Hot! Pulse >

Secrets to making orgasm extremely better

Orgasms Secrets to making it extremely better

You can make your big moment even bigger by learning the secrets to a better orgasm.

Make your orgasm better again

Getting in a friction position may help you have an orgasm during intercourse. Climb on top so the top of your clitoris is rubbing directly on your partner’s pubic bone or just lay on your back with a pillow underneath your butt.

However, below are some steamy secrets to that better orgasm you really crave for.

1. By exercising your orgasm muscles

Kegels are one of the best exercises for women who want to change weak orgasms into amazing ones. You can locate these muscles in your pelvic floor by stopping yourself from peeing midstream. Then stop them by clutching when you’re not peeing. So do Kegels every day.

2. Getting risky

Participation in exciting activities that involve physical risk behaviors together, whether it’s a rollercoaster ride or just going to see a scary movie stimulates dopamine in the brain, which gets your juices flowing.

3. By delaying the pleasure

The longer the arousal buildup, the bigger the explosion. So get yourself close to orgasm, then slow down. Repeat that a few times before you climax.

4. Concentrate on breathing

You can use your breath to direct your sexual energy, partners who breathe in after the other may slow the rush to orgasm and create a bigger buildup, which can intensify pleasure.

