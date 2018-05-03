Incredible ways to make her cum easily during sex

news

If you want her ejaculating fluids all over you and your bed sheets you need to set the mood right.

Right from cleaning your room and making it decent to making her comfortable on arrival and using the appropriate lubrication, trust us you just unlocked things you need to do to make her cum!

See vital ways below.

ALSO READ: 3 reasons why it is the best organ ever

1. Keep your place clean

You need to set the mood correctly if you want to make her orgasm really hard. Girls have very advanced senses, and she will notice everything that is not in its proper place. Hence, you should regularly clean your place up before she arrives. A female brain plays a crucial role when making her squirt. You need to “shut it off” through making her relax and stimulating all her senses.

2. Make her comfortable

Just before you start, allow her go to the bathroom to empty her bladder because this will intensify the feeling of relaxation later. Therefore, if you want to make your girl reach vaginal orgasm, you need to make her relax and dismiss any thinking blocks and self-image problems she may have. And you also need to pay extra attention to the foreplay you are giving her.

ALSO READ: 5 back door foreplay tips you need to know

3. Lube her up

Chaps, without lubing all up with a high-quality lubricant you are doomed. It can be either a water-based or oil-based lube. However, you need to apply it not only on her clit, vulva, and inside of her vagina also on your fingers and your palm as well. And as soon as everything is wet enough, you should start working on her g-spot.