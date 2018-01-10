Erotic: Mistress Bitch!

news

I looked him squarely in the eyes and was truthful. After all, why lie in your dreams.

“But I love you. Even after all that you did to me. I love you and I have hated myself for it for so long. Every time I hear your voice and my heart skips a beat, I know it and I tell myself that it’s hate, that I despise everything about you but I know it is a lie. I don’t want to end up like my mother, in love with a man who hates his own child.”

He didn’t smile like I expected him to, he just lowered his mouth to mine and kissed me full on the lips. eventually, we came up for air and his mouth kissed across to my ear. “I won’t do that to you. Give yourself to me and I won’t ever be able to. I promise I would do everything I can so we can be together. I want to take care of you”

ALSO READ: The Conquest [Finale]

I held him tight while he kissed my neck, tears streaming down my face, this wasn’t the way dreams about him usually went. He raised himself to my mouth and kissed me again, he kissed me so passionately and I didn’t want him to ever stop. My blood ran hot in my veins as our lips moved against each other’s, our tongues danced as they moved back and forth, tasting, feeling, caressing. His cock was pushing against my opening and Lord knows, I desperately needed him inside me. When he pulled back to let me breathe, he looked so deep into me and I couldn’t say no.

“Yes” I submitted, barely breathing the word. I had loved him from the day I laid eyes on him. I had wanted him from that second our eyes met as well.

He pushed into me and I gasped from the pain, but the build up and suspense of waiting to feel him moving inside of me, causing sheer relief. He moved slowly, stroking gently, ever so gently allowing the pleasure to build up again. I was still tight on him and that added to the pleasure and his mouth never left mine till he felt my body tensing around him.

“Give over to me, please love” He said gently in my ear as he nibbled on my lobe.

The wave of pleasure picked me up and slammed me into my orgasm. He bent down to my neck and left soft bites and scrapes on my exposed skin all the while still moving steadily inside me. I raised my legs to invite him in deeper, wrapping them around him not wanting to ever let go. his head came back down to mine and kissed me again for all that he was worth, that clamping was happening again where my walls squeezed down on his hard muscle to warn us both that it had reached its peak of pleasure.

“Baby, I am cumming!!”

ALSO READ: The Conquest [Episode 51]

“Let yourself go baby, give yourself to me. Don’t hold back” He urged as he went faster now, the pain became unbearable but then the pleasure heightened and it made me forgot the sharp pain, it made me forget where I was, who I was for the time being. I wanted to give myself to him, all of it. my inner being and my naked soul.

Every emotionally torn part and every physical curve, every fibre of my being wanted him but we knew it was wrong but we also both knew that for the moment, we didn’t care and we were never going to stop. Not ever!