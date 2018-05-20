5 weird sex acts you should try

news

There are a few sex acts out there that might sound really weird when you first hear about them, but once you give them a shot, you'll be glad that you tried them out.

However, here are 5 weird acts but totally awesome you should try with your partner at least once.

1. The electric shock foreplay

You can give foreplay a new meaning by using electroshock sex toy. These toys give off non-harmful electrical vibrations. It's stimulating and exciting anytime you introduce an unfamiliar feeling to your body.

2. The ice cream cunnilingus

The cold temperature will feel extra good on her, and she'll taste like whatever delicious ice cream flavour you want to use for this one.

3. The finger blowjobs

Receiving a finger blowjob doesn't replace the real thing. However, it's a reenactment of a blowjob, done to your fingers before the actual event. Think of it as a sneak preview of what your woman will be doing to your dick with her mouth later on. It's super hot.

4.The tip clit rub

This is both of your sensitive parts, rubbed together to create a strange but extremely pleasing sensation. Take the tip of your dick and slowly, gently rub it up and down her clit.

5. Warm dip ball

Dip your balls into a cup of warm liquid, it could be warm milk but whatever you've got on hand will do the trick. Then, have your woman blow bubbles into the cup using a straw.