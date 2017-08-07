5 erotic things you can do to her during foreplay

If you’re not big on foreplay, you’ll probably wonder what all the fuss online is about foreplay. To you, it is a prelude to sex, it’s one of those things to cross off the list before sex happens. So, you do that and then you move on very quickly to sex.

Foreplay isn’t just a formality, it is a beautiful thing if you can relax and enjoy it, and not be in such a haste. There are times when foreplay isn’t needed as much, as such as quickies but if it’s not that, you might as well just enjoy it.

The thing with foreplay is that is helps build sexual arousal. Men may not need foreplays because of how we’re wired but women certainly need it.

In a study that was conducted recently, about 58 per cent of women said foreplay is the most satisfying sexual activity, and 65 per cent want their partners to do more of it. So, it’s very important to her and you should take it seriously too.

The act of touching, kissing, licking and sucking to focus on pleasure is a great way to show your partner how much you care about them.

Here are five things you can do during foreplay that your partner will enjoy.

1. Mind the nipples

Guys typically love to suck boobs, we won’t bother talking about this too much. Here is what you should know in case you don’t know, the nipples are one of the most erogenous parts of the body, they can be super sensitive. Light touch or even breeze can be so stimulating to them, continuous stimulation of the nipples called to an orgasm called nipplegasm. So, pay special attention to them.

Biologically, what happens when you play with the nipple is that oxytocin, the feel good hormone floods the body, and makes the same vaginal and uterine contractions happen, the same way it happens with orgasm. To begin with, you might want to start with gentle caressing and sucking then you can work your way up, paying special attention to how your partner reacts. Giving back to your partner, you can also play with your man’s nipples too.

2. Kiss her neck

You may have noticed from movies or even tv shows, whenever sex is about to happen, as the romance begins to hit up, the guy then begins to kiss her lips then her neck. It isn’t just a fluke or it just happens. Kissing her neck is a major part of foreplay. Asides from the lips, it’s another point of hot, wet and intimate contact especially for women. According to the statistics from The Book of Odds written by Amram Shapiro, it suggests that about 96 per cent of women loved to be kissed on the neck.

Focus more on this, try grazing your partner’s neck softly, then take it down to her shoulders, it will create more tension with you teasing her neck, and make for an enjoyable sex.

3. Leave the panties on

Remember when you made out with her clothes on like a bunch of teenagers, now you’ve got freedom to do as you please, so all of the make-outs that lead to sex have to be done with the clothes off. Well, you need to revisit those days. Next time, don’t take off the cloth, enjoy making out with the clothes on, pleasure her through the clothes. It is a form of torture for sure, but it’s a beautiful torture. The anticipation will be through the roof when you’re both naked and ready to go down.

4. Talk dirty

Depending on who you’re with. Talking dirty or nasty during foreplay heightens the sensation, the talk about what you’d like them to do makes the experience more pleasing. It’s like sexting except they’re there with you. Whispering dirty things while making out can be super cool for you and your partner.

Ashley Manta, author and sex educator says they’re complimenting during foreplay is a gentle way of easing into dirty talk, and you can use such statements as filling in the blanks.

I like the way you _____________ my ________________

It makes me feel _________ when you ____________

5. Work on the sacrum

There are several erogenous zones in a human body, and one of the most ignored perhaps is the scarum, it’s located at the low back, above the buttocks, it contains sacral nerves, which directly link to the genitals. You can stimulate them by stroking, massaging or licking your partner’s sacrum to increase the heat.

It has been recorded that some people almost get orgasm due to the stimulation of this area.