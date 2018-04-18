Home > Hot! Pulse >

3 simple ways to make your vagina tighter

3 simple ways to make your vagina tighter

The looseness of the vagina affects many women across the world, read on for simple ways to make your V tighter.

The looseness of the vagina affects many women across the world, read on for simple ways to make your V tighter.

Squat more to make your vagina tighter.

Sex is normally astounding. The man of your dreams is ready to do anything for you and be there for you always. But, you have to find ways to make your vagina tight for him.

We all know the road to a healthy sex life is not always easy. Women that suffer from vagina looseness and lack of sensation during sex often struggle with low self-esteem. However,  pregnancy and childbirth are the primary causes for a loose vagina.

Below are tips on how to make your vagina tighter.

1. Doing kegels

In order to achieve a tighter and firmer pussy, you need to find the correct muscles and the easiest way to discover these muscles is to deter urinating midstream. And once you have located the pelvic floor muscles, empty the bladder and lie on your back. Now, squeeze your pelvic floor muscles and hold the contraction for a few seconds. For best results, you need to concentrate particularly on the pelvic floor muscles.

2. Do more squats

Performing squats can restore that loose vagina in no time. In order to get best results, simply stand with your feet outside of hip width, position your toes out about 30 degrees and ensure your feet are level. First, break at the hips then pretend that you want to sit on a chair. Coming back up, it is important to push through your heel as this will prevent you from coming up on to your toes.

3. Raising your legs straight up

The legs up exercise need you to lie on your back and lift your legs straight up one after the other. Try bypassing the bending of the legs. Learn to keep your legs straight as you raise and lower them. A lesser modification to this process requires moving the legs sideways.

