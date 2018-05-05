news

A sex worker identified as Ify Debie has taken to social media to call out DJ Timmy for not paying for services rendered after they spent the night together.

Ify went ahead to share photos of herself cuddled in DJ Timmy's arms while he slept, with his hand in her bra, as proof to corroborate her story.

Read her post below: “A week ago I met Dj Timmy, Yung6ix Dj, at a club on the Lagos Island. He approached and we discuss about how much he was going to pay me. We went to his crib.

"At his crib, I did notice he was acting funny. He later slept with me and by morning he drove to the atm saying he was not with cash and stuff. When we got to the atm, he was not able to get cash from the machine.

"He then took me to a restaurant and left me there. I can’t be allowed to enter his estate until he calls the security for permission. I have video and pictures I took when I noticed he was acting funny.

"I sent him a dm and he has been avoiding my dm. I want the world to know the kind of person he is.”

Dj Timmy is yet to respond to the allegations Ify has levelled against him.

Warri sex worker rains nasty curses on man who won't pay for short time

A Warri prostitute expressed the deepest type of anger which saw her rain curses on a man who refused to pay for sex .

The lady was heard in a video directing unfriendly remarks at her customer who had failed to uphold an earlier agreement to pay a sum of N2,000, for her services.

She was captured holding the man by his pants while neighbours tried to pacify her.

What seemed of great importance to her was her money.