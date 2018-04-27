Man offers 60k to lady celebrating birthday in return for sex

news

A conversation between a lady celebrating her birthday and a man, has captured the latter requesting for sex in exchange for N60,000.

The chat began with the man asking the celebrant to make a wish after making known a desire to make it happen but his demand for bedroom action proved to be a turn-off for the lady who had innocently asked for a Gionee A1 phone.

Her refusal to accept the man's proposal encouraged him to raise the bar to a sum of N50,000, before making a final offer of N10,000.

The man had banked on the lady's compliance based on the increase and their level of maturity.

However, none of these influenced her decision to act in his favour.

Warri sex worker rains nasty curses on man who won't pay for short time

A Warri prostitute expressed the deepest type of anger which saw her rain curses on a man who refused to pay for sex .

The lady was heard in a video directing unfriendly remarks at her customer who had failed to uphold an earlier agreement to pay a sum of N2,000, for her services.

She was captured holding the man by his pants while neighbours tried to pacify her.

What seemed of great importance to her was her money.