Home > Gist > Metro >

Man offers 60k to lady celebrating birthday in return for sex

Player Man offers 60k to lady celebrating birthday in return for sex

A lady's refusal to accept a phone in exchange for sex had a man moving up the stake to N60,000.

  • Published:
A lady celebrating her birthday was not moved by a man's offer of N60,000, in exchange for sex. play

A lady celebrating her birthday was not moved by a man's offer of N60,000, in exchange for sex.

(Adult Empire)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A conversation between a lady celebrating her birthday and a man, has captured the latter requesting for sex in exchange for N60,000.

The chat began with the man asking the celebrant to make a wish after making known a desire to make it happen but his demand for bedroom action proved to be a turn-off for the lady who had innocently asked for a Gionee A1 phone.

play Man offers 60k to lady celebrating birthday in return for sex (Naij)

 

Her refusal to accept the man's proposal encouraged him to raise the bar to a sum of N50,000, before making a final offer of N10,000.

play

 

The man had banked on the lady's compliance based on the increase and their level of maturity.

play

ALSO READ: Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother

play

 

However, none of these influenced her decision to act in his favour.

Warri sex worker rains nasty curses on man who won't pay for short time

A Warri prostitute expressed the deepest type of anger which saw her rain curses on a man who refused to pay for sex.

A sex worker is seen having a fight with a client. play Warri sex worker rains nasty curses on man who won't pay for short time (iReporters)

 

The lady was heard in a video directing unfriendly remarks at her customer who had failed to uphold an earlier agreement to pay a sum of N2,000, for her services.

 

She was captured holding the man by his pants while neighbours tried to pacify her.

What seemed of great importance to her was her money.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is a Metro News Reporter at Pulse. A Rock & Alternative Music enthusiast and an activist for youth development. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng Twitter & Instagram: @youthivist

Top 3

1 In Abuja 3 die, 6 sustain injuries in auto crashbullet
2 Poor Woman Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from motherbullet
3 Buhari Church of Satan slams President for describing Benue church...bullet

Related Articles

Pedophile "I prefer to have sex with little girls" - says arrested father-of-five
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo The OAU sex scandal and the truth about horny old men
You Know I'm Just Joking by Ayomide Tayo Broke men don't deserve sex
'Agbaya' Man uses magical ring to have sex with little maid until she got pregnant
Pay Me My Money! Warri sex worker rains nasty curses on man who won't pay for short time
August Visitor Sex doll goes on date with lover at Ikeja City Mall
Poor Woman Lagos State Govt seize twin boys caught having sex from mother
Public Disgrace FRSC official caught having car sex with young girl

Metro

Have Mercy Social media unhappy over beating of Abia gay men caught pants down
An image captures a man believed to be gay. He reportedly suffered an attack in the hands of a mob in Imo State.
Jungle Justice Gay man soaked in blood after nasty Imo mob attack
Hilarious! Falz, Woli Arole get a good laugh over kid who got it wrong on race track
A DNA test is to be carried out in a bid to confirm who is responsible for the new-born baby.
In Lagos Court remands security guard for allegedly impregnating daughter