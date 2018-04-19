news

A Warri prostitute expressed the deepest type of anger which saw her rain curses on a man who refused to pay for sex .

The lady was heard in a video directing unfriendly remarks at her customer who had failed to uphold an earlier agreement to pay a sum of N2,000, for her services.

She was captured holding the man by his pants while neighbours tried to pacify her.

What seemed of great importance to her was her money.

Sex worker survives Nigeria's hardship by sleeping with 5 men per day

A sex worker , Destiny Bassey, has admitted that she survives Nigeria's hardship by sleeping with five men per day.

The call-girl, aged 25 years old was apprehended alongside colleagues at the Collabor Hotel located in Iyana-Ipaja, Lagos.

Her occupation fetches her a sum of N10,000 daily according to her comments expressed to Punch News. The amount is reportedly cash gathered after laying with each customer at a price of N2,000, for a round of sex.

ALSO READ: Drunk couple caught having sex at a funeral service

Bassey, who noted that she entered the profession by her own volition uses part of the money she realises to groom a child living with village relatives.

“Nobody forced me into prostitution. I have been hustling at the hotel for some years now.

"I send part of the money I make to my relatives in the village for the upkeep of my child. I don’t have parents and my husband is dead.

“I sleep with five men every day, so I make as much as N10,000. I pay the hotel N5,000 every week.

"I wanted to save enough money for my education," the sex worker revealed.

A partner, Bright Effiong, who earns lesser than the 25-year-old, also shared a similar account. The pair were paraded at the headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command on Tuesday, March 20, 2018.

This is following a raid by men of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS). State police commissioner, Edgal Imohimi, confirmed this in a chat with newsmen.