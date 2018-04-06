Home > Gist > Metro >

Trapped man prefers sex with girls over full-grown women

Trapped man prefers sex with little girls over full-grown women

A man who cannot develop an interest for mature women has relied on sex with little girls for distraction.

Tunde Vincent, a 25-year-old man who admitted a preference for having sex with little girls as opposed full-grown women, has been nabbed by the police in Niger State.

He was apprehended for the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Madalla village, Suleja.

The suspect, who has five children, reportedly snatched her into an uncompleted building where he sexually assaulted her.

A Northern City News report confirmed that Vincent was able to lay hands on the victim in January 2018. She was attempting a household task before the alleged abuser grabbed her.

It seems an uncontrollable behaviour for the suspect.

“I don’t have appetite to make love to grown up women; I prefer little girls to satisfy my sexual urge and enjoy doing that as long as I want it; each time I stopped, something would push me to do it again,” Tunde Vincent told Punch News on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

Niger State Police Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Abubakar, confirmed that his men have concluded investigation and will soon arraign the rape suspect in court.

In Mukono, Uganda, an Imam, Musa Mulo, who damaged the private part of a 2-year-old girl, has revealed that his trouser zipper opened by itself.

He mentioned this while giving a testimony at a High Court.

The accused committed the act in the year 2012, according to a police prosecutor, Ms. Janat Kitimbo, who mentioned that the cleric was able to abuse the toddler following a visit to his residence.

The latter reportedly snatched her into a room, sexually assaulted her before making to release the victim.

"I carried that child, put her on my laps and I just saw my zip opening by itself,” says Mulo who was sentenced to a life in prison by Justice Margaret Mutonyi.

The latter, while giving her ruling described the Imam as a danger to the society, one that should be kept away from children.

