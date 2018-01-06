Home > Gist > Metro >

"A prostitute is no different from an athlete," says escort

'Ashewo' "A prostitute is no different from an athlete," Social Escort proudly declares

Cara who talked confidently about her job as a prostitute revealed that she prefers it when compared to her day job.

Courtesan Cara is a prostitute who has no shame about her trade. play

(Courtesan Cara)
A social escort who was identified by her trade name “Courtesan Cara” is out to educate the public concerning why being a "prostitute is no different from an athlete or a construction worker."

That was her submission in an interview she had with Yahoo Lifestyle Singapore, which described her as "intelligent, opinionated and eloquent". What most will find striking about Cara is the air of confidence she exhibited while discussing the subject.

A commercial sex worker soliciting for sex play

(Pulse)

 

The 28-year-old woman was blunt about her occupation as a prostitute, a status she combines alongside a corporate job.

Despite her show of confidence, she seemed worried about being discovered in the act by her family.

“I think anyone who has sex with money is a prostitute, people want to sugar coat it of course,”

“At the end of the day, make no mistake, I am a prostitute,” she boldly introduced herself to a reporter who was engaging her in an interview at an Orchard Road cafe.

According to her, her life as an escort has no bearing in respect to who she really is.

“You use your body in an intimate way, but people see it in a negative light.

“The takeaway is that people are not defined by what they do or who they sleep with… we’re just regular people. Just because we do intimate acts with our body does not make us less human,” Cara said.

Speaking concerning her surprised reaction when she received her first patronage following an advertisement on Craiglist, she said, “I honestly thought, What joker is going to pay you Cara?’ I thought they would balk, but guys asked me how much I wanted.”

For her, the satisfaction that comes from her night-time activity as a paid escort is far superior when compared to her day job which fetches her between $70,000 to $80,000 per year.

According to Cara, "the clients (from my day job) hate me because I come in and I tell them what they’re doing wrong."

The prostitute who maintained that she is quite cautious when accepting date arrangements mentioned that she would have no problem quitting her unsavory role when the time comes.

Apart from the looks depreciation factor which comes into play based on growth and old age, she thinks it is important not to get addicted to her profession.

“You can’t rely on your looks for a long time, eventually you get old,” Cara who also described herself as a "people pleaser" revealed in the chat.

Prostitution is generally frowned against in Nigeria but that has not stopped it from blossoming. play

(Naija Olofofo)

 

She admitted that the income that comes along with the escort job can be so enticing and tempting, making any woman who ventures into it encounter difficulty in stopping it, but she hopes that won't be a problem for her when the time comes.

