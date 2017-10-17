'What you call a church is events/business center'

Home > Gist > Metro >

Pastor Paul Adefarasin of the House on the Rock has now gotten himself into trouble with controversial OPA, Daddy Freeze.

  • Published:
Pastor Paul Adefarasin, the General Overseer of House on the Rock Church, seems to have touched the rough side of controversial On-Air Personality, Ifedayo Olarinde, alias Daddy Freeze after the Senior Pastor allegedly mentioned his name during a sermon in his church.

The Cool FM presenter who has been on a campaign against men of God who encourage their members to bring tithes and offerings, was reportedly told Pastor Adefarasin had mentioned his name while preaching in church on Sunday, October 15, 2017.

This must have gotten Daddy Freeze, the leader of the Free The Sheeple Movement mad, and he went ballistic on his Instagram timeline and fired serious shots at the man of God.

Read his post here:

“Dear Pastor Paul, I heard you snucked me into your sermon last Sunday, saying certain things about me; I sincerely hope this is untrue.

In my quest to teach the truth about Christianity and salvation, I have never for once, out of the abundance of my respect for you, speak ill of you before my congregation.

This is not to say that I agree entirely with your teaching, but it’s borne out of reverence for my first Christian teacher, unto whom the custody of my tutorship was handed.

Like I mentioned to you the last time we spoke at length a few weeks ago, there is a rot in the body of Christ, from within the fold, emanating from the very ones entrusted with gathering and nurturing the sheep.

You might disagree with me in public, but I am positive, that in your quiet moments when you dialogue with your soul, you, as well as most of the other shepherds, know that my message is the truth and that the revolution has become inevitable.

I am not here by my doing, but by the instance of the almighty Father, who has chosen me for a time like this. However, if you choose to disagree with the truth that I preach, do so wisely, so as not to make yourself a hurdle in the path of God’s word.

If we study the book of 1st Corinthians 3:5-9 which says: [5] After all, who is Apollos? Who is Paul? We are only God’s servants through whom you believed the Good News. Each of us did the work the Lord gave us.

[6] I planted the seed in your hearts, and Apollos watered it, but it was God who made it grow.

[7] It’s not important who does the planting, or who does the watering. What’s important is that God makes the seed grow.

In the scheme of things, you and I are unimportant, we are simply ‘planters’ and ‘waterers’; messengers and bearers of the word. What matters is God who makes the seed [message] grow and the people whom the message is meant for, so it's not about you or me.

I am here to depopulate the ‘temple of events’ and populate the body of Christ, because what you call the church, is more of an events/business centre to me, as the Bible is clear in Acts 7:48 and Acts 17:24 that the LORD does not dwell in buildings made by human hands."

play

 

The media personality has been on a mission where he bombards men of God, Pastors, and Prophets whom he sees as fleecing their congregation while they and their families live in affluence, flying private jets and driving in big cars.

