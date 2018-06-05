Two years after, dead girl walks into mother's home in Zambia

news

News reports have revealed the alleged resurrection of a girl on Monday, June 3, 2018, in Zambia after being dead and buried for two years.

According to the reports, the girl identified as Winnie, from Masala compound in Ndola, walked into her Mother’s home on Monday morning.

The young lady was taken to Ndola Police station where a huge crowd reportedly gathered to witness the event.

According to Winnie's parents, their daughter died two years ago with her body taken through a church service and body viewing before it was buried at Mitengo cemetery.

Instablog9ja reports that Winnie and her parents were kept at the Ndola Police station while they awaited DNA test to be authorised and carried out.

Winnie's parents also submitted her birth and death certificate to the police, establishing the fact that their daughter actually died.

Girl resurrects during burial in Delta

It was a strange sight to behold after a 15-year-old girl who was presumed dead, suddenly resurrected at the cemetery where her remains were about to be lowered into the grave, New Telegraph reports.

The strange incident which happened in Warri, Delta State, according to an eyewitness, threw the community into turmoil as many people trooped to the family house of the girl to see for themselves.

It was learned that the unnamed girl was said to have died about 5am on Wednesday, October 12, 2016, and her parents took her to the cemetery later in the day for the internment but she woke up just before she was buried, sending sympathizers running helter-skelter.

“When we got to the cemetery, the workers there dug the grave for her burial. As the remains were laid into the grave and they were about covering it with sand, the deceased sneezed and jumped out of the grave and started shouting,” an eyewitness said.

However, some sources report that the girl was suspected to be pregnant and allegedly took some concoction and went into a deep sleep which made people suspect she might have given up the ghost.

The girl was immediately rushed to a nearby church for spiritual cleansing.