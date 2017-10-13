Corpse of unidentified lady dumped by roadside in Delta

There was pandemonium in Sapele, Delta State, as the corpse of a yet to be identified lady was found by the roadside ostensibly dumped by ritual killers.

According to ST Media, the body of the victim was discovered along Market Road by Akintola Road in the town at about 10 pm on the night of Thursday, October 12, 2017.

Eyewitnesses said parts of the lady's head was shaved, lending credence to the fact that she must have been killed by ritualists who dumped her by the road.

It was also gathered that the dead body was dropped on the road by a small black car as witnesses confirmed that the vehicle had parked at the right side of the road and a young man alighted, pretending that he wanted to urinate and after some seconds, opened the back seat of the vehicle, dragged the body out, jumped back into the passenger front seat and the car zoomed off.

Another eyewitness said the girl might have been killed earlier in the day with the killers deciding to wait it was dark before they dumped the body so as to avoid attracting attention.

However, a close examination of the body of the victim did not reveal any missing vital parts.

The police were then informed and they removed the body to a mortuary while efforts are said to be on to locate her family as there was no form of identification on the corpse.