Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Gist > Metro >

Coca-cola gives commuters the chance to celebrate at Lagos terminals

#ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles Coca-cola gives commuters the chance to celebrate at Lagos bus terminals

The crowd were treated to jokes, riddles and games by the celebrities and Coca-Cola brand influencers in a moment that exemplifies the Nigerian spirit of happiness.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
#ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles play

 #ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Coca-Cola Nigeria, the official soft drink sponsor for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, gave fans the chanceto #ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles in an unforgettable fan experience.

Whilst waiting for BRT buses at Ojota Bus Stop in the morning and the Tafawa Balewa Square Bus Terminal in the evening, commuters were treated to an unprecedented surprise, as music, movie and superstar comedian Falz the Bahd Guy and the ‘You deserve some accolades’ crooner Charles Okocha, handed out Coca-Cola branded gift items to a rapturous crowd and engaged with excited supporters of the Super Eagles.

play

 

The crowd were treated to jokes, riddles and games by the celebrities and Coca-Cola brand influencers in a moment that exemplifies the Nigerian spirit of happiness.

They were handed gifts such as the Nigerian flag, Coca-Cola shirts, head phones, balls and vuvuzelas in support of the Super Eagles as the Coca-Cola 2018 FIFA World Cup song, Colors by Jason Derulo – echoed through the terminals.

#ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles play

 #ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles

 

The superstars also reiterated Coca-Cola’s support for our Super Eagles by handing out Coke bottles with the faces of the players representing Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Coca-Cola urges fans to show support and #ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles as they take part in this year’s FIFA World Cup.

play

 

Below are images from the Coca-Cola BRT fan experience.

This is a featured post.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Mix

Pulse Mix Get exciting content from all over the world as Pulse keeps informing, educating and entertaining you with daily updates.

Top 3

1 'Part-time Job' Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as armed robberbullet
2 Wrong Move SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping...bullet
3 Baby Boys EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys nabbed with...bullet

Related Articles

3rd Mainland Bridge Suicide Woman thought to have entered lagoon is alive but disappointed
Money Is Involved Friends deal mercilessly with Yahoo Boy who stole scam funds
Big Headache Police worry about Nigerian pharmacist who reportedly killed family members
Wrong Move SARS officers bite more than they can chew after slapping soldier
In Abuja Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft
Bad End Eiye cultist kills himself to escape from stubborn ghosts
Third Mainland Bridge Suicide Woman who jumped into lagoon suffered from the guilt of adultery
In Enugu Igwe reportedly beaten to death by subjects
Psychopath Dad slits 4-yr-old daughter's throat to use as Ramadan sacrifice

Metro

Alizee's husband goes to trial on October 8
Alizee Singer's husband finally goes to trial on October 8
Woman thought to have entered lagoon is alive and disappointed
3rd Mainland Bridge Suicide Woman thought to have entered lagoon is alive but disappointed
Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft
In Abuja Businessman bags 2 months imprisonment for theft
Red Handed Journalist assaulted for having sex with Football boss’ wife