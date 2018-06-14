news

Coca-Cola Nigeria, the official soft drink sponsor for the Super Eagles at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, gave fans the chanceto #ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles in an unforgettable fan experience.

Whilst waiting for BRT buses at Ojota Bus Stop in the morning and the Tafawa Balewa Square Bus Terminal in the evening, commuters were treated to an unprecedented surprise, as music, movie and superstar comedian Falz the Bahd Guy and the ‘You deserve some accolades’ crooner Charles Okocha, handed out Coca-Cola branded gift items to a rapturous crowd and engaged with excited supporters of the Super Eagles.

The crowd were treated to jokes, riddles and games by the celebrities and Coca-Cola brand influencers in a moment that exemplifies the Nigerian spirit of happiness.

They were handed gifts such as the Nigerian flag, Coca-Cola shirts, head phones, balls and vuvuzelas in support of the Super Eagles as the Coca-Cola 2018 FIFA World Cup song, Colors by Jason Derulo – echoed through the terminals.

The superstars also reiterated Coca-Cola’s support for our Super Eagles by handing out Coke bottles with the faces of the players representing Nigeria at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Coca-Cola urges fans to show support and #ShareACokeWithOurSuperEagles as they take part in this year’s FIFA World Cup.

Below are images from the Coca-Cola BRT fan experience.

