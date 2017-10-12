Home > Gist > Metro >

4 Inches Heel Race competition debuts in Lagos

Innovation 4 Inches Heel Race competition debuts in Lagos

A new innovative way of encouraging young women in Nigeria to showcase their talents has been launched by a communications company in Lagos.

  Published:
Participants at a 4 Inch Heels competition play

Participants at a 4 Inch Heels competition

(DAK)
An integrated marketing communications outfit, DAK Marketing Services Limited [DMS], is set to bring a first of its kind event that has been designed to thrill and entertain participants and guests on November 18, 2017.

According to the organizers, the event entitled '4 Inches Heel Race Competition', is a sport and entertainment programme aimed at providing a platform for young Nigerian women to showcase their skills and God-given talents.

The Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of DMS, Elder Dede Kalu who spoke on the upcoming event, said participants would be expected to wear four-inch high heeled shoes and compete in a 100-meter race.

Describing the event as a glorious initiative, Elder Kalu said the company is passionate about young Nigerians and would continue to advance contemporary ways to recognize, empower and celebrate the youths who have outstanding talents to showcase.

“This event is aimed at empowering and enlightening young ladies on how to be smart and confident on high heels.

This rationale behind this event is that we are concerned about the numerous injuries ladies encounter almost on a daily basis when walking on the streets or crossing the roads wearing high heeled shoes because they lack the confidence to walk smartly in them.

play Ladies participating at an earlier 4 Inch Heels race (DAK)

 

This has given us great concern to create this platform to address this issue effectively. This event will be a great opportunity to celebrate and close the year in grand style.

DMS Limited is calling on all Lagosians and Nigerians to be part of this great event."

Also speaking on the innovative event, the Senior Client Service Manager, Mercy Ukpai Uma, said she is excited to be part of the maiden edition of the 4 Inch Heels Race competition.

According to Uma, the event is intended to encourage ladies to be poised and self-confident while wearing high heeled shoes in their day to day activities.

"We are really excited about the 4 Inch High Heel Race competition because it will be a gathering of top-notch dignitaries, top Nollywood actresses and influential personalities from all works of life.

We have what it takes to as DAK Marketing Services Limited is an integrated marketing communications company with many years of experience in the art of online marketing, business development, Radio and Television programmes, advertising,   marketing communication, image laundry, documentary, branding digital marketing and PR marketing etc.

So we have what it takes and promise it would be a great event."

Chris Jeyibo Wife of late Koga boss visits orphanages to mark anniversary
