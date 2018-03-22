26-yr-old man arrested in Lagos over Greece visa fraud

news

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Samuel Olowobola Gboyega, 26-year-oldman who allegedly specialises in duping people who want to travel to Europe.

According to Instablog9ja, the police arrested him in his hideout situated at No. 48, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

Gboyega was exposed when a representative of the Greece embassy, Antonio Kaplanis reported his activities to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.

The police stated that he fraudulently collected money from unsuspecting Nigerians who were desperate to travel out.

Gboyega told them that he is an employee of the Greece Embassy, adding that he has the authority to process visas for applicants.

According to the police, they recovered several things from Gboyega’s hideout.

The following things which they found include: International passports, laptops and other documents.

Gboyega also claimed that he was affiliated to the Embassy of Greece on his travel website.

In his remark, the Lagos state commissioner of police said that the suspect has dented the image of Nigeria.