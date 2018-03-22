Home > Gist > Metro >

26-yr-old man arrested in Lagos over Greece visa fraud

Visa Fraud 26-yr-old man arrested in Lagos for duping people

Gboyega was exposed when a representative of the Greece embassy, Antonio Kaplanis reported his activities to the Lagos Commissioner of Police.

  • Published:
26-yr-old man arrested in Lagos over Greece visa fraud play

Visa

(GTP Headlines)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Samuel Olowobola Gboyega, 26-year-oldman who allegedly specialises in duping people who want to travel to Europe.

According to Instablog9ja, the police arrested him in his hideout situated at No. 48, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

Gboyega was exposed when a representative of the Greece embassy, Antonio Kaplanis  reported his activities to the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Edgal Imohimi.

The police stated that he fraudulently collected money from unsuspecting Nigerians who were desperate to travel out.

26-yr-old Greece Visa Racket Fraudster Arrested In Lagos . . The Lagos State Police Command has dismantled a major fraud haven situated at No. 48, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, and operated by a 26-year-old cyber criminal cum fraud kingpin, Samuel Olowobola Gboyega. . . His arrest followed a petition addressed to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Edgal Imohimi, by one Antonio Kaplanis of the Embassy of Greece, Abuja. . . He alleged that the suspect had fraudulently obtained huge sums of money from unsuspecting Nigerians seeking visa to travel to Europe, by claiming to be an employee of the Embassy of Greece with a mandate to make visa procurement easy for applicants. . . Sequel to the above, the CP Lagos deployed crack detectives from the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) to fish out the culprit and his partners in crime. The detectives swung into action immediately the order was given. . . They located the suspect's hideout and carried out a sting operation on him. During the operation, some Nigerian passports, laptops and other visa related documents were recovered from the criminal's operating theatre. . . Further scrutiny of the laptop confirmed that there were documents in the notepad that had different embassy visas and their respective price tags. . . It was also seen that the said Samuel Olowobola Gboyega made false presentations through publications on his website: www.kukutravels.com, attaching the name of Embassy of Greece to it. . . The CP noted with sadness that the activities of the young man had dented the image of the nation and greatly embarrassed the Embassy of Greece in Nigeria.

A post shared by Instablog9ja (@instablog9ja) on

 

Gboyega told them that he is an employee of the Greece Embassy, adding that he has the authority to process visas for applicants.

ALSO READ: 2 Nigerian men jailed for £300,000 fraud in the U.K

According to the police, they recovered several things from Gboyega’s hideout.

The following things which they found include: International passports, laptops and other documents.

Gboyega also claimed that he was affiliated to the Embassy of Greece on his travel website.

In his remark, the Lagos state commissioner of police said that the suspect has dented the image of Nigeria.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Chika Ebuzor

Chika Ebuzor is an Associate Hub Editor at Pulse. He is a new media enthusiast, who also loves exploring and sharing about leadership, and the enormous power that lies in the human mind. Email: chika.ebuzor@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 Good Riddance? Babcock student commits suicide after killing girlfriendbullet
2 Gbese! Danfo bus bashes Lamborghini at Lekki Toll Gatebullet
3 David & Goliath Mopol guarding Shell kills soldier over nothingbullet

Related Articles

Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her breast milk to men
Yahoo Boys 22 Nigerians arrested for online fraud in Ghana
Man Like Lazarus 15-yrs-dead chief sues traditional ruler
Wire-Wire Chris Brown tries to dupe young lady of MTN recharge card
Everywhere We Go 2 Nigerians nabbed with $500,000 worth of stolen goods in Atlanta
Yahoo Plus Evil charm seized from Yahoo boys who use 'juju' to rob client
Death threat Chief Abiola breaks silence on Bulldog’s death threat allegation

Metro

Murder suspect in handcuffs for allegedly killing a soldier.
Anger Issues Mopol who killed Shell soldier over nothing apprehended
Houses in Lekki, a high-brow area in Lekki, offering residence to businesses and home owners, is only slightly different from a Norwegian prison.
Can't Beat This! A prison in Norway is just like your Lekki home
Drug addiction
Science Students Heartbreak NDLEA ruins supply for drug users addicted to codeine
Former prostitute arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times and 19 years of drug
Saved At Last Arrested 83 times, convicted 66 times, this ex-junkie sold her body for 19 years