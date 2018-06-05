2 policemen arrested in Lagos for playing 'Baba Ijebu' on duty

news

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested and detained two officers who were caught on camera counting coupons they collected from a game of gambling popularly referred to as "Baba Ijebu".

The State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal was said to have ordered the arrest of the officers.

This was disclosed by the command's spokesman, Chike Oti, in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

According to him, the command got to know about the viral video on social media in which the officers were seen counting gambling coupons and not bribe money collected from motorists as claimed by witnesses.

He said Egal ordered the immediate detention of the policemen who were stationed near Zenith Bank, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The statement said, "The attention of the Lagos state police command has been drawn to the news making the rounds on a social media platform that policemen stationed near Zenith Bank, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, were seen counting bribes received and smoking.

"Based on the allegation, the CP Lagos ordered for their arrest, detention and trial. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the men weren’t counting bribes received as alleged but coupons they collected from a game of gambling they played a.k.a Baba Ijebu.

"The men are currently facing disciplinary action that could lead to reduction in rank or dismissal. It is wrong to engage in such distracting activity while on duty."

ALSO READ: Youths protest Saraki’s invitation by police

The commissioner also encouraged Nigerians to always expose unruly and unprofessional policemen but cautioned that this should be done accurately.