Home > Gist > Metro >

2 policemen arrested in Lagos for playing 'Baba Ijebu' on duty

In Lagos 2 policemen arrested for playing 'Baba Ijebu' on duty, they face dismissal

The police said the erring officers face disciplinary action that could lead to reduction in rank or dismissal.

  • Published:
2 policemen arrested in Lagos for playing 'Baba Ijebu' on duty play

Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr. Edgal Imohimi

(The News Nigeria)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Lagos State Police Command have arrested and detained two officers who were caught on camera counting coupons they collected from a game of gambling popularly referred to as "Baba Ijebu".

The State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal was said to have ordered the arrest of the officers.

This was disclosed by the command's spokesman, Chike Oti, in a statement issued on Tuesday, June 5, 2018.

According to him, the command got to know about the viral video on social media in which the officers were seen counting gambling coupons and not bribe money collected from motorists as claimed by witnesses.

Policemen play Nigerian policemen (Punch)

 

He said Egal ordered the immediate detention of the policemen who were stationed near Zenith Bank, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos.

The statement said, "The attention of the Lagos state police command has been drawn to the news making the rounds on a social media platform that policemen stationed near Zenith Bank, Opebi, Ikeja, Lagos, were seen counting bribes received and smoking.

"Based on the allegation, the CP Lagos ordered for their arrest, detention and trial. Meanwhile, preliminary investigation into the case revealed that the men weren’t counting bribes received as alleged but coupons they collected from a game of gambling they played a.k.a Baba Ijebu.

"The men are currently facing disciplinary action that could lead to reduction in rank or dismissal. It is wrong to engage in such distracting activity while on duty."

ALSO READ: Youths protest Saraki’s invitation by police

The commissioner also encouraged Nigerians to always expose unruly and unprofessional policemen but cautioned that this should be done accurately.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Dimeji Akinloye

Dimeji Akinloye is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse. He's a Journalist with keen interest in photojournalism and documentary photography. He's also a passionate social worker. And he can sell his birthright for a hot plate of Pasta with Asun. Follow him on Instagram and Twitter: @dimejixx

Top 3

1 Double Hustle Police catch up with actress who runs prostitution...bullet
2 Life Of Struggle Trafficked Edo lady turned Europe prostitute laments...bullet
3 Yahoo-Yahoo Alleged Internet fraudster runs wild, stabs himself to deathbullet

Related Articles

Walking Dead Girl reportedly rises from the dead 2 years after being buried
Yahoo Boys Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana
Worthless Death! White woman shoots black husband to death for beating cat
Pedophile Police arrest man for raping 5-yr-old repeatedly
Gang Hatred Career of Nigerian semi-pro boxer may end after face was blown off in the UK
Poverty Na Bastard Mum sets 5-yr-old daughter's hand on fire over N170
End Of The Road Pickpockets get a taste of jungle justice

Metro

Zambian girl reportedly resurrects from the dead 2 years later
Walking Dead Girl reportedly rises from the dead 2 years after being buried
A woman is in trouble for helping her husband to rape a minor
Pedophile Police arrest man for raping 5-yr-old repeatedly
Marco Ramirez, an American who duped 3 Nigerians in a Green Card scam has been abandoned by lawyer.
Hustler American who duped 3 Nigerians in Green Card scam abandoned by lawyer
Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana
Yahoo Boys Crowd of internet fraudsters to be deported from Ghana