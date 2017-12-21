Home > Gist > Metro >

2 Nigerian students sentenced to death for drug trafficking

2 Nigerian students sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Malaysia [Video]

Two Nigerian students who were studying at a private college in Malaysia have been sentenced to death for trafficking in drugs.

  • Published:
Mustafa Azmir and Jude Nnamdi Achonye have been sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Malaysia play

Mustafa Azmir and Jude Nnamdi Achonye have been sentenced to death for drug trafficking in Malaysia

(News English)
Two Nigerian students studying in a college in Malaysia, Mustafa Azmir and Jude Nnamdi Achonye, have been sentenced to death by the Shah Alam High Court after they were found guilty of trafficking 3.5 kilogrammes of methamphetamine three years ago.

News English, a popular news media in the Asian country reports that Judge Datuk Abdul Halim Aman made the ruling after finding the prosecution had proven a prima facie case against both accused on Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

Azmir and Achonye, aged 28 and 30 respectively, were accused of trafficking 3.5 kilogrammes of methamphetamine after the drug was found in their apartment in Petaling Jaya on September 2, 2014.

play Different shades of Mustafa Azmir Jude Nnamdi Achonye (News English)

 

The convicts who were students at a private college in Kuala Lumpur, were arrested by police when they accepted several boxes containing the drug, delivered by a courier company at the apartment.

The offence under Section 39B [1] [a] of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 in Malaysia provides a mandatory death penalty upon conviction.

While delivering the sentence, Judge Aman said the court had studied testimonies from 13 prosecution witnesses and two defence witnesses, alongside 73 exhibits tendered during the trial.

“The defence had failed to raise reasonable doubt at the end of this case and presented no testimony that thoroughly refutes the prosecution.

Besides that, there were also discrepancies in testimonies of the accused and their defence only amounted to denial without concrete evidence,” he said.

play Mustafa Azmi and Jude Nnamdi Achonye have a date with death (News English)

 

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohammad Rehan Aris appeared for the prosecution, while the accused were represented by lawyer Leonard Anselm Gomes.

Watch as the convicts are being escorted out of the courtroom after their sentence

