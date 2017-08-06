Home > Celebrities >

Moyo Lawal debunks suicide attempt rumours

Moyo Lawal Actress debunks suicide attempt rumours

Moyo Lawal play

The actress looks sassy in a photo shoot.

(timeofgist)

Following a post shared by Moyo Lawal on Saturday, August 5, revealing a bit of her struggles in recent times, rumours have been flying around that she may have attempted suicide.

Of course, the Nollywood actress' words were taken far out of context but since that needs to be pointed out, she has shared another post on Instagram, debunking the rumours.

Moyo Lawal play

Moyo Lawal

(Ibaka TV)

 

In the post she shared on Saturday, Moyo wrote, “Dear Lovers …… Am sorry ,I have been away and silent this past couple of months but you see ,I haven’t been able to explain what was going on in my mind and my heart. All i know, is that I have been living in a body fighting to survive with a mind that has been trying to die . ………………. P.s I missed you,so so much ML.”

At this point, it is safe to assume that her words were spoken metaphorically and not literally.

Moyo Lawal Instagram post play

Moyo Lawal Instagram post

(instagram)

 

She has now cleared the air, noting that she went through a "dark time" and “didn’t and will never attempt to kill” herself.

Read her post below:

"Wait………hold up lovers…. I think we are ..eeem blowing things out of proportion!!!…………………… God has been really good to me and my support system   is different shades of amazing ,my family ,friends turned family ,friends who have remained as friends       ….fans turned friends are everything ••••••••• ••••••••••••••••••••••••• Its just that well ,I got really numb for a bit    …and was in a very dark place that I didn’t understand …………

"I mean, it still shocks me that God Almighty has blessed me so much that I can actually live my life accordingly to my own rules ….like small short bowlegged, one kind looking me   ….although( Baba God   please answer my call oooh)” I am still awaiting that. ••• “Hollywood magic and money”     and my “Kanye” ❤”••• .. But otherwise ,I can’t complain•••••• P.s …….Thank you all so much for the love,because honestly the amount of people that have reached out me despite having their own problems is whew …too sweet ….may the Almighty meet each and everyone of you in your hour of need 

Moyo Lawal Instagram post play

Moyo Lawal Instagram post

(instagram)

 

"P.s..p.s …So many people have reached out to me ,talking about their own experiences and I will really love that to continue ,so pls feel free to reach out to me,I will love to listen and hopefully make things better    …………………………… P.s..p.s…p.s      I didn’t and will never attempt to kill myself ,ya all watch too many movies  •  …. ………..   ML."

Funny how Nigerians seem to leap to morbid conclusions but thankfully, there will be no obituaries anytime soon.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

