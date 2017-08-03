Celebrity Birthdays :  Jazzman Olofin, Uti Nwachukwu are a year older today

Yay! TV host Uti Nwachukwu and singer, Jazzman Olofin are a year older today!

Jazzman Olofin is best known for his collaboration with Juju music star, Adewale Ayuba, on a song titled 'Raise the roof'.

He used to be a member of the popular hip hop group, X Appeal along with his former partner, Lexy Doo back in the early 2000's.

Media personality Uti Nwachukwu is also a birthday boy today.

The TV show host and actor shot into limelight as one of the contestants of Big Brother Africa in 2008. He won the fifth edition of the reality show two years later.

Born in 1982, Uti holds a Bsc in Computer Science and Education from Benson Idahosa University. He hasn't made much use for his degree.

Uti is a very popular media personality. He is the host of the MNET show Jara, and one of the new generation of Nollywood male actors. In 2014 he was chosen as the host of "STAR THE WINNER IS."