Pulse Blogger :  Now that we are one month closer to our graves

"I live my life with a lingering consciousness that soon, I will be whisked away by some nasty illness or by some drunk mecenary sent from anywhere to engineer my death by maybe hitting me to death with his vehicle"

Some celebrations are euphemisms for our very end. I mean the fullstop to the sentence of our stay on earth.

When people celebrate their birthdays thanking their God for life, they are unconsciously thanking him for the closeness to death.

When people celebrate the new year, they celebrate being alive for one more year as they edge closer to death. Every new year is another long walk down the dusty road of death.

When people joy over a new month like they are doing today, it is simply a mind party celebrating one more month of waiting for their death.

I live my life with a lingering consciousness that soon, I will be whisked away by some nasty illness or by some drunk mecenary sent from anywhere to engineer my death by maybe hitting me to death with his vehicle.

I wear this consciousness like my underwear. It makes me do all I do with s certain gusto that came about after I knew that the author of my life may be bored and put a fullstop to my life instead of a semi colon.

A philosopher once said that the prospect of death is a motivation. He didn't say it because he wants someone like me to be sitted before my laptop quoting him. He did because he knows that the thought of the finishing line motivates the athlete to command his adrenaline to propel him to the very end.

I don't know if I made sense right now but I know I didn't waste my time.

Now that we are one month closer to our graves, what should we do?

I advice we do these four things with the remains of our life:

Love: Love yourself unapologetically. A love that would teach love to love. The vibe you have inside of you is what you receive from people. Love yourself and watch love hunting you.

Drink water. This should be the first actually but drinking water is a sign you love yourself. I beg you. Surprise your body system. Drink water. Flush yourself with nature .

Laugh. Open your mouth, throw your head behind you. Laugh. Raise your legs. Beat people around you while you laugh. Roll on the floor. Allow tears of joy to dribble down your cheeks .

Chase your dreams. It is true that sometimes our dreams challenge Usain Bolt on the tracks. But, hey, go get yourself a Cheetah's pace. Chase the dream. Your happiness shouldn't elude you because of any reason.

Cheers to the new month.

Written by Mark Anthony Osuchukwu.

Mark Anthony Osuchukwu is a young writer and critic who is not playing with anybody. You can reach him via markanthonyfoundation@gmail.com or follow him on twitter @markosuchukwu