Quiz: Which Nigerian food best describes your sex life?
Indomie? Semo? Poundo? Take this totally harmless quiz to find out.
Complete this saying: 'When it rains, it ________'
Splashes
Floods
Pours
Stops
How about this street lingo: 'money for hand, back for __________'
Back
Up
You
Ground
It's raining. What would you eat?
Tea
Pepper soup
Ofada rice & peppery sauce
Some other food in private 😈🍆🍑
What goes best with jollof rice?
Beef
Chicken
Fish
Turkey
Goat meat
None of the above
How do you like your yam?
Pounded
Fried
Boiled
As pottage
As yamarita
Roasted
