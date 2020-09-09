  1. quizzes

Quiz: Which Nigerian food best describes your sex life?

Ayoola Adetayo
Indomie? Semo? Poundo? Take this totally harmless quiz to find out.

Complete this saying: 'When it rains, it ________'

Splashes
Floods
Pours
Stops

How about this street lingo: 'money for hand, back for __________'

Back
Up
You
Ground

Select one of these for Lunch

Edikaikong and swallow
Fufu and Egusi
Beans and maize
Yam porridge

It's raining. What would you eat?

Tea
Pepper soup
Ofada rice & peppery sauce
Some other food in private 😈🍆🍑

What goes best with jollof rice?

Beef
Chicken
Fish
Turkey
Goat meat
None of the above

How do you like your yam?

Pounded
Fried
Boiled
As pottage
As yamarita
Roasted
Your score: Beans
If it's not 1 hour long at least, you are not interested. After the hour mark and second round, that's where your true colour starts to show. You like to tey for there. Overnight king.
Your score: Indomie
You tell people you like it short and sweet. No long thing. But lowkey, you are just a 2-minute person. Don't worry, your secret is safe with us.
Your score: Pounded yam
You are so badass and anyone wey jam you go feel am for body.
Your score: Semo
Your sex game is highly misunderstood and it hurts you that your partners think your sex game is trash when it actually isn't. You just have off-days every now and then. Hold your head up. Nothing do you.
