  1. quizzes

Quiz: What are you most likely to get arrested for?

Ayoola Adetayo
Tell your friends
If you got arrested today, what would you likely be gotten for?

Which superpower would you love to have?

Invisibility
Superhuman strength
Flying
Mind reading
Fire spitting abilities

What kind of drunk are you?

Flirty
Sad
Hyper active
I don't drink
Spilling secrets

Would rather

Cheat
Get cheated on but not know
Catch a cheating partner
It depends
I choose to not answer

Don't lie. Have you ever cheated in an exam?

Yes
No
It was a group thing.
Someone was copying me. I couldn't say no.
Do I have to answer this?

What do you think people love most about you?

Your charm
Attitude
Your hard work
Your loyalty
Your creativity

You need to breakout of prison and not get caught EVER. Choose a partner that's not Scoffield.

T-Bag
Fernando Sucre
Benjamin Miles Franklin
Lincoln Burrows

Select a sugary drink

Coke
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
7 Up
Bigi Cola
Your score: Fighting
You are not one to shy away from fights and fisticuffs. If you'd get arrested, it'd surely be for this.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Sleeping with someone's partner
Well, this in itself is not a crime but the person's whose partner you're sleeping won't take it lightly with you. Somehow sha, police will get involved. And it looks like it'll be so so . Better change before it's too late.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Doing drugs
We're not calling you an addict o, but hey, chances are that if you got arrested for anything, it'd be for sipping on banned stuff like codeine or puffing on a joint.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Protesting
Arresting you for fighting against injustice would, of course, be unjust. But, hey, knowing the Nigerian Police and government, they'll do it regardless. That's why we have to #EndSARS.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Your score: Stealing
Nah. You'd definitely not get caught for stealing. Don't mind this algorithm suggesting untrue things.We know you're not a thief. Or... are you?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Share
Source: Pulse Nigeria
Ayoola Adetayo
Ayoola Adetayo More from the author »
Tell your friends

Join the "Sabi"   clique

Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily


By clicking again you agree to our privacy policy and European users agree to data transfer policy


Thank you! You have successfully subscribed to receive our newsletter pulse.ng

FOLLOW PULSE NIGERIA

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng