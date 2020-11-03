Quiz: What are you most likely to get arrested for?
If you got arrested today, what would you likely be gotten for?
Which superpower would you love to have?
Invisibility
Superhuman strength
Flying
Mind reading
Fire spitting abilities
What kind of drunk are you?
Flirty
Sad
Hyper active
I don't drink
Spilling secrets
Would rather
Cheat
Get cheated on but not know
Catch a cheating partner
It depends
I choose to not answer
Don't lie. Have you ever cheated in an exam?
Yes
No
It was a group thing.
Someone was copying me. I couldn't say no.
Do I have to answer this?
What do you think people love most about you?
Your charm
Attitude
Your hard work
Your loyalty
Your creativity
You need to breakout of prison and not get caught EVER. Choose a partner that's not Scoffield.
Select a sugary drink
Coke
Pepsi
Mountain Dew
7 Up
Bigi Cola
