Vladimir Putin wins 2024 Russian presidential election with 87.28% of votes

News Agency Of Nigeria

Incumbent President Putin is expected to be sworn in on May 7.

Vladimir Putin just got reelected as Russia's president in a win that surprised no one. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters
Vladimir Putin just got reelected as Russia's president in a win that surprised no one. Maxim Shemetov/Reuters

The final results announced by the CEC during a press conference showed that Putin secured 87.28 of the votes in the election. According to recent data, 76,277,708 people voted for Putin.

Overall, 3,768,470 people voted for the Community Party’s Nikolai Kharitonov, who came second with 4.31%.

The New People Party’s Vladislav Davankov received 3,362,484 votes or 3.85%, and the leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, Leonid Slutsky, received 2,797,629 votes or 3.2%.

Ella Pamifilova, head of the CEC, said the recent election had the highest voter turnout in the country’s modern history. She added that around 87.6 million people cast their votes, and the final voter turnout reached 77.49%, according to the CEC.

The president is expected to be sworn in on May 7.

News Agency Of Nigeria

