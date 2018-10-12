Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

UK's Princess Eugenie marries wine merchant

UK's Princess Eugenie marries wine merchant

The big day for the ninth in line to the throne and Jack Brooksbank -- a "commoner" with blue-blood friends -- comes on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale service in May.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Wine merchant Jack Brooksbank called his bride his "shining light" play

Wine merchant Jack Brooksbank called his bride his "shining light"

(POOL/AFP)

Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter Princess Eugenie married a wine merchant on Friday in a Windsor wedding clouded by complaints over costs and struggling to recapture the magic of past royal nuptials.

The big day for the ninth in line to the throne and Jack Brooksbank -- a "commoner" with blue-blood friends -- comes on the heels of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's fairytale service in May.

That event was watched by adoring masses and followed by months of fawning UK headlines about the US actress who charmed her way into the royal court.

But what may be a mixture of royal wedding overload and scepticism about Eugenie's role in Britain's public life stripped Friday's ceremony of some of its charm.

Newspapers have spent weeks complaining about taxpayers having to foot the ?2 million ($2.6 million, 2.3 million euro) security bill.

They noted the expense could have been spared had Eugenie not insisted on having a horse-drawn carriage parade around Windsor -- just like Meghan and her prince.

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) is the ninth in line to the throne play

Britain's Princess Eugenie of York (R) is the ninth in line to the throne

(POOL/AFP)

The BBC also reportedly caused Buckingham Palace upset by deciding not to televise the event live because of its likely low ratings.

The smaller ITV commercial channel picked up the broadcast for its morning programme aired directly from a studio overlooking Windsor's lawn.

ITV spent much of the morning discussing the fierce gusts of wind that forced arriving guests to grasp for their complicated hats and to rearrange their morning coats.

"Unfortunately, this is not a good wedding hair day," one of ITV morning show hosts observed.

The BBC said only "a few hundred" had set up lawn chairs and covered themselves in the Union Jack in preparation for Eugenie's procession through the heart of Windsor.

The couple did their best to win over the crowds by doing taped interviews for ITV in which they heaped each other with praise.

Jack called his 28-year-old bride his "shining light".

Eugenie called the 32-year-old wine merchant and tequila ambassador "humble and generous".

But the more traditionally conservative Telegraph daily was the only one of the non-tabloid papers to put the wedding at the top of its internet news page.

Cocktail bar groom

The ceremony itself featured 850 guests and much of the morning saw royalty and celebrities strolling up to Windsor and arranging themselves in its magnificent 14th century chapel.

The better known invitees include the pop star Robbie Williams and David and Victoria Beckham -- the unofficial royal couple of the British celebrity world.

Newspapers had complained about taxpayers having to foot the security bill for the royal wedding play

Newspapers had complained about taxpayers having to foot the security bill for the royal wedding

(POOL/AFP)

George Clooney, who has been tied in the press to Jack's work as the European ambassador of the US actor's line of tequila, is also expected.

Jack himself mixes in London's glitzy social circles but is unknown to most outside the celebrity gossip world.

He managed a posh cocktail bar in London favoured by royals called Mahiki and has since launched his own wine wholesale business.

Press reports said he has lately harboured dreams of launching his own chain of pubs.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Russia No more taxi service to Space Station after Soyuz fiascobullet
2 In Israel Maiden moon launch delayed to 2019bullet
3 Carlo Alberto Capella Vatican court jails Italian priest for child pornbullet

Related Articles

In Britain Brits brace for 'the other' royal wedding
Instagram 'Social Media' holidays get Nigerians travelling
Meghan Markle Prince Harry's wife stuns Britain by shutting car door
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan get a special gift from Lesotho prince
Naruhito Japan's emperor-to-be celebrates wedding anniversary
Nigerian Weddings Would you invite an ex when you tie the knot?
British Royal Wedding Pajamas and cheers: Meghan's school joins festivities
Lifestyle 5 reasons African women are talking about the royal wedding
British Royal Wedding Harry and Meghan go straight to work after lavish wedding
In Britain Prince Harry, Meghan to pet koalas on Pacific tour

World

Several Schengen zone members including Germany have reintroduced border checks after the 2015 start of the EU's biggest migration crisis since World War II
Germany extends Austria border controls over migrants
Jeff Koons donated the "Bouquet of Tulips" after the jihadist attacks in Paris that claimed 130 lives in 2015
Paris finds spot for controversial Jeff Koons tribute
India's aviation sector is expected to become the world's third-largest by 2025
Air India jet hits wall on takeoff
Singapore Airlines Flight SQ22 arrived in Newark after a flight of 17 hours and 52 minutes
Jetliner lands in US after world's longest flight
X
Advertisement