﻿Ringier One Africa Media has released a statement following the January 15, 2018 terrorist attack which occurred in Nairobi, Kenya.

In a statement released on Wednesday, January 16, 2018, the company’s CEO says he’s proud of the employee’s strength and perseverance while condemning the terrorists actions.

ROAM is Africa's most user centric marketplace company and is also a sister company to Ringier Africa Digital Publishing, owners of News and Entertainment platform, Pulse.

Read the full statement below;

In a terrorist attack on a luxury hotel and office complex in Nairobi on Tuesday, January 15, 2019, several people were killed and dozens more injured. The complex, which consists of several buildings, also houses the offices of Ringier One Africa Media (ROAM).

Around 90 of our colleagues were in their offices when several terrorists, including a suicide bomber, attacked the complex. Two of our colleagues were injured in the attack and suffered from gunshot wounds, among other injuries. They are out of life-threatening danger. The majority of the employees managed to barricade themselves in the offices to wait for help. It took about 12 hours for the police and security forces to free our colleagues.

ROAM CEO Clemens Weitz and Carolyne Mwaura (HR ROAM) coordinated the rescue measures in cooperation with the local security authorities. All employees have now arrived safely at home. The injured are receiving medical care.

Clemens Weitz: 'I am incredibly proud of the strength and perseverance that the team demonstrated during the attack. They fought like lions in this inhuman situation. They deserve our full respect and thanks for their prudent actions. We strongly condemn this cowardly and treacherous terrorist attack on the lives of innocent people.'

As a first measure after the attack, the ROAM offices in Nairobi will remain closed until further notice. The team will receive psychological support to cope with the aftereffects of the crisis situation. As soon as the security forces release the building complex, we will review the security situation around our offices, reassess the potentially dangerous situation and implement further measures if necessary.

On behalf of all employees, the Group Executive Board of Ringier AG expressed its horror at the assassination attempt: 'Our thoughts are with our colleagues affected and their families in Nairobi, who had to hold out for over 12 hours in this horrifying situation. Our thoughts also go out to the victims of the attack and their families. We wish them strength in these difficult times.'