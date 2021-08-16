President Buhari hails Zambia election as victory of people power

President Buhari, who also defeated an incumbent president in Goodluck Jonathan to win the 2015 election, has applauded the people of Zambia "who came out in their numbers to exercise their civic rights, voting candidates of their choice, signposting that the prospect of a united, stable and prosperous Africa lies in the power of the people to freely elect their leaders," a statement from his media aide, Femi Adesina, reads.