President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated President-elect of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, on his victory in the presidential election of August 12, 2021.
President Buhari hails Zambia election as victory of people power
An incumbent president has just lost an election in Zambia.
Hichilema defeated incumbent President Edgar Lungu.
President Buhari, who also defeated an incumbent president in Goodluck Jonathan to win the 2015 election, has applauded the people of Zambia "who came out in their numbers to exercise their civic rights, voting candidates of their choice, signposting that the prospect of a united, stable and prosperous Africa lies in the power of the people to freely elect their leaders," a statement from his media aide, Femi Adesina, reads.
Buhari also commends President Lungu for accepting the outcome of the election and a peaceful transfer of power, "noting that this patriotic disposition deserves the praise of all lovers of democracy."
The president highlights the close and historic relationship between Nigeria and Zambia, and looks forward to working very closely with the Zambian President-elect for the peace, development and prosperity of both nations.
