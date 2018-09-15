Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > World >

OAS chief says should not rule out Venezuela 'military intervention'

Venezuela OAS chief says should not rule out 'military intervention'

The head of the Organization of American States on Friday said "military intervention" to "overthrow" Nicolas Maduro's Venezuelan government must not be ruled out for the country mired in economic and humanitarian crisis.

  • Published:
Organization of American States head Luis Almagro accuses Venezuela's government of 'crimes against humanity' against its people play

Organization of American States head Luis Almagro accuses Venezuela's government of 'crimes against humanity' against its people

(AFP)

The head of the Organization of American States on Friday said "military intervention" to "overthrow" Nicolas Maduro's Venezuelan government must not be ruled out for the country mired in economic and humanitarian crisis.

"With regards to a military intervention aimed at overthrowing the regime of Nicolas Maduro, I think we should not exclude any option," OAS Secretary-General Luis Almagro told journalists in the Colombian city of Cucuta, near the border with Venezuela.

His comments follow a report in The New York Times last Saturday that officials from US President Donald Trump's administration met secretly with Venezuelan military officers to discuss plans to oust Maduro, but eventually decided not to help.

Almagro -- dubbed an "interventionist" by Maduro -- said Caracas was committing "crimes against humanity" against its citizens.

"Suffering of the people, in the induced exodus that it is driving, puts diplomatic actions in first place, but we should not rule out any action," he said.

The OAS leader on Friday ended a three-day visit to Colombia concerning the wave of migrants fleeing there from oil-rich but impoverished Venezuela.

Venezuela is mired in a deep economic crisis that has triggered the departure of 1.6 million Venezuelans since 2015, according to the United Nations. Colombia has received more than one million of the migrants.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez has said her government complained to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that "individual officials" have been portraying "a normal migratory flow as a humanitarian crisis to justify an intervention."

Almagro urged the international community to "not permit a dictatorship in Venezuela" because it provokes regional instability in humanitarian and security terms, alongside the effects on Venezuelans.

The Venezuelan people "have paid a more than high price to recover their freedom, to recover their democracy, and have not yet recovered it. The international community has to definitely respond to this," Almagro said.

In August 2017, media reports said Trump asked top advisors about the potential for a US invasion of Venezuela. Around the same time, he said publicly that he would not rule out a "military option" to end the chaos there.

The collapse of Venezuela's oil-based economy under the increasingly authoritarian Maduro has led to dire shortages of food and medicine.

Maduro has angrily blamed the US for many of his problems.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 In South Africa Slaughtered rhino embodies poaching crisisbullet
2 R.I.P Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 In Cuba Workers fired for selling 15,000 apples to one clientbullet

Related Articles

Maduro Fireman arrested over donkey jibe: rights organization
Pulse Blogger Whither beauty shows and queens?
Maduro Venezuela President seeks deals with 'big sister' China
Finance China's pockets may not be deep enough to bail out emerging markets
Football Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club
Football Maradona seeks rebirth in Mexican club
Michelle Bachelet UN rights chief agrees to meet Venezuela foreign minister
Football Maradona: playing genius but coaching misfit

World

Australia's strawberry industry faces a threat from a mystery saboteur
Australia Country offers reward amid mystery strawberry needle scare
United Nations special envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths is pictured upon arrival at Sanaa airport
In Yemen UN's envoy in Sanaa, as 32 rebels killed
Zimbabwe's cholera outbreak, first detected in a township outside the capital Harare earlier this month, prompted the government to declare an emergency in the city after at least 3,000 cases were reported
In Zimbabwe Cholera death toll climbs to 28
Emmanuel Macron with visitors attending the open house at the Elysee Palace on Saturday during France's Heritage Days
Emmanuel Macron French President draws fire with career advice to young job-seeker