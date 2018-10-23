Pulse.ng logo
Morocco train driver charged with involuntary homicide over crash

A rail accident in the Moroccan town of Bouknadel, between the capital Rabat and the port city of Kenitra on October 16, 2018 play

A rail accident in the Moroccan town of Bouknadel, between the capital Rabat and the port city of Kenitra on October 16, 2018

(AFP/File)

The driver of a passenger train that derailed killing seven people and injuring 125 in Morocco a week ago was charged Tuesday with involuntary homicide, a prosecutor said.

The driver -- who faces five years in prison on charges that also cover injuring people -- has been referred to a court in the town of Sale near the capital Rabat, and will appear under arrest, the Sale prosecutor added.

The "excessive" speed of the train, which was travelling at 158 kilometres (98 miles) per hour at the moment of the accident instead of the 60 kilometres per hour limit, caused its derailment, the prosecutor said.

The high casualty toll, spectacular images of the derailment and an initial silence by national rail company ONCF in the first few hours after the accident caused anger in Morocco.

Seven of those hurt received serious injuries and a Frenchman was among those who died in the October 16 accident around 20 kilometres (12 miles) north of Rabat.

