ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Macron supports bill that allows terminally ill people die by suicide in France

News Agency Of Nigeria

Where possible, the patients would be required to administer the fatal doses to themselves.

French president, Emmanuel Macron [Business Insider USA]
French president, Emmanuel Macron [Business Insider USA]

Recommended articles

Adults capable of taking decisions with a life-threatening illness over the medium term and whose pain cannot be alleviated would be allowed to request euthanasia. This according to the interview published in the Libération and La Croix dailies.

They will then receive a response to their request following a delay of at most two weeks, Macron said. Where possible, the patients would be required to administer the fatal doses to themselves. The issue was controversial in France.

Administering fatal medication to another person is currently illegal, but passive assisted dying, by for example switching off life-support equipment or administering strong painkillers that accelerate death as a side-effect, is permissible.

ADVERTISEMENT

Macron announced moves towards legislation on assisted suicide in the autumn. A lengthy consultation process was then initiated. A majority came out in favour of allowing assisted suicide.

France's Ethics Council (CCNE) ruled that active assisted dying was conceivable under certain strict conditions. The decision on whether a patient should receive assisted suicide is to be taken by consultation, according to the Élysée Palace, with at least two doctors deciding together.

Health professionals are to be permitted to refuse to provide assisted suicide services, but must then refer patients on to other health professionals.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

You should probably not eat sea turtle meat — it just killed 9 people

You should probably not eat sea turtle meat — it just killed 9 people

SSANU to embark on 7- day warning strike to protest withheld salaries

SSANU to embark on 7- day warning strike to protest withheld salaries

Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

Tinubu plans to build centres to train welders all over Nigeria

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

Lagos lawmaker distributes garri, rice, beans to constituents

Macron supports bill that allows terminally ill people die by suicide in France

Macron supports bill that allows terminally ill people die by suicide in France

Abuja residents urge FG to take action to prevent open defecation epidemic

Abuja residents urge FG to take action to prevent open defecation epidemic

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

Gov Adeleke appoints Makinde as new Owa of Igbajo in Boluwaduro LGA

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Despite economic hardship, Buhari believes Tinubu has performed well

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rupert Murdoch [CNN]

92-year-old media mogul Rupert Murdoch engaged for 6th time

John Dramani Mahama

"God will be angry if we build a Cathedral with $450m when children don’t have desks" – Mahama

A file photo of nurses [Channels TV]

UK bans migrant health workers from bringing dependants

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Yusuf Tuggar [Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nigeria]

Palestine has right to exist — Nigeria tells Israel to stop killings in Gaza