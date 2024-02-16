ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  World

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

Ima Elijah

The grant will help address the urgent needs of vulnerable populations affected by various crises.

President Bola Tinubu
President Bola Tinubu

Recommended articles

The grant aims to provide support to countries facing severe economic crises, conflicts, and extreme weather conditions, predominantly across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

According to a statement by the WFP, the grant will help address the urgent needs of vulnerable populations affected by various crises.

Nigeria, alongside countries such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, Palestine, and Ukraine, will receive assistance tailored to their specific challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Afghanistan, $13.5 million of the grant will be utilized to provide emergency food distribution and nutrition assistance to those in dire need.

Similarly, over $11 million will be allocated to support conflict-affected populations in Palestine, where ongoing hostilities have led to displacement and acute hunger.

The grant will also benefit Myanmar, where $5.8 million will be directed towards emergency food and nutrition assistance programs for vulnerable populations, including displaced school children and communities affected by political crises and extreme weather events.

In Ukraine, $4.7 million will support WFP's efforts to address immediate food needs resulting from the conflict with Russia. The invasion has triggered food shortages, displacing millions of people and exacerbating food insecurity.

Yemen, facing its own humanitarian crisis, will receive $2 million to tackle worsening food insecurity and provide life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expressing gratitude for Japan's contribution, Yasuhiro Tsumura, Director of the WFP Japan Relations Office, stated the importance of this support in reaching families suffering from hunger and lack of access to food due to conflicts and disasters.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kanu

Hours after FG closed case against him, Sowore demands release of Nnamdi Kanu

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

Every man must go home to meet God - Cleric urges Nigerians to live life with end in mind

Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

Kaduna Govt plans to recruit 10,000 teachers to address education deficit in public schools

Abia Governor's wife calls for gender-responsive approach to tackle drug abuse, addiction

Abia Governor's wife calls for gender-responsive approach to tackle drug abuse, addiction

Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Governor Aiyedatiwa launches rural road project to boost development

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

European Union to invest 37 million Euros in Nigeria's power sector

European Union to invest 37 million Euros in Nigeria's power sector

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Popular Abuja store sealed as FG goes after product hoarders

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Chinedu Anyaso re-elected as Chairman of IPMAN Enugu unit, vows to tackle over taxation

Pulse Sports

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

7 interesting facts and figures about AFCON 2023

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

Was Troost-Ekong named AFCON 2023’s best player on merit?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

AFCON 2023: Should Jose Peseiro stay as Super Eagles boss after final loss?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Mongolia on disaster alert as over 500,000 livestock frozen to death

Mongolia on disaster alert as over 500,000 livestock frozen to death

President Bola Tinubu

Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his wife Yulia walk with demonstrators during a 2020 march in memory of murdered Kremlin critic Boris Nemtsov in downtown Moscow. He suffered a life-threatening poisoning months later, in August 2020. [KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images]

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny dies in prison

Senegalese President Macky Sall [21stcenturychronicle]

Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest amid presidential poll delay