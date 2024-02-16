Japan donates $50m grant to WFP, Nigeria among beneficiary countries

The grant aims to provide support to countries facing severe economic crises, conflicts, and extreme weather conditions, predominantly across Africa, Asia, and the Middle East.

According to a statement by the WFP, the grant will help address the urgent needs of vulnerable populations affected by various crises.

Nigeria, alongside countries such as Afghanistan, Myanmar, Palestine, and Ukraine, will receive assistance tailored to their specific challenges.

In Afghanistan, $13.5 million of the grant will be utilized to provide emergency food distribution and nutrition assistance to those in dire need.

Similarly, over $11 million will be allocated to support conflict-affected populations in Palestine, where ongoing hostilities have led to displacement and acute hunger.

The grant will also benefit Myanmar, where $5.8 million will be directed towards emergency food and nutrition assistance programs for vulnerable populations, including displaced school children and communities affected by political crises and extreme weather events.

In Ukraine, $4.7 million will support WFP's efforts to address immediate food needs resulting from the conflict with Russia. The invasion has triggered food shortages, displacing millions of people and exacerbating food insecurity.

Yemen, facing its own humanitarian crisis, will receive $2 million to tackle worsening food insecurity and provide life-saving assistance to vulnerable populations.

